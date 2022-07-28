'The Blue and the Gray' film production in NWA | 5NEWS Vault

www.5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
Arkansas Governor speaks on computer science education as lawmakers pass CHIPS Act
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson reflected on the importance of computer science education in his recent weekly address. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson accepted the position as chair of the National Governor's Association in the summer of 2021. In 2022, he passed the gavel to his successor at the...
