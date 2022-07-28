Maquoketa Caves State Park To Reopen After Fatal Shooting

www.superhits106.com
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments report that 37 year old Niki Winter of Dubuque was arrested Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic abuse assault with injury. According to reports, Winter assaulted 39 year old Dustin Winter of Dubuque at their residence.
A woman who was arrested in Epworth and accused of falsely claiming nearly $18,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits has pleaded guilty in federal court. Holly Jacobi pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to two counts of theft of government funds and one count of wire fraud. Jacobi faces a possible maximum 40 years in prison. A report says Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for Iowa unemployment benefits on April 6, 2020. Jacobi claimed she was entitled to at least $17,888 in unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the application, she claimed she was laid off from her company, which was not named in court documents. However, other documents state that she was employed as a human resources manager at the time. Jacobi was arrested in February in Epworth after a grand jury returned an indictment against her. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Major League Baseball is preparing for its trip to Dubuque County for the second time, and local businesses and officials in Dyersville are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day. This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, August 11th featuring the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier. Officials have planned a full week of Beyond the Game activities in connection with the game and currently are finalizing details for those events.
