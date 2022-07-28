ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

‘The Horrors’ roller derby boot camp returns

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSLah_0gwBstkP00

HYDE PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Hyde Park-native roller derby team “The Hudson Valley Horrors” (HVHRD) was formed in 2006. After a COVID hiatus, they are back and ready to stir things up in the Hudson Valley, and boot camp is coming up on September 15.

Boot camp runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and costs $30 per person- including the lesson, protective gear, and skates. No experience is required; the team will teach you everything you need to know!

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

A former athlete who yearned for something more, HVHRD founder Jeshurun Nickerson, now known as “Rxy Ramalotte,” was bitten by the derby bug after watching the A&E television series Rollergirls . The aspect of the full-contact sport, along with mini-skirts, fishnets, athletic training, and the possibility of “having it be like Halloween every day” is what drove the newly-named Rxy Ramalotte to pursue starting a team in the Hudson Valley area, she said.

Roller derby, as a sport, has an adaptive history. The activity started as racing on skates, which evolved into a more theatrical sport for entertainment, and then moved into the competitive sport as we know it today.

HVHRD is housed at Hyde Park Roller Magic, its home since December 2006. In 2009, the squad added a b-team, the “zomBsquad”, and a men’s team. They are in the process of starting a junior flat track roller derby association.

CDPHP, Grassroot Givers bring ‘book bikes’ to Albany

The upcoming boot camp is open to skaters eight and older. If over the age of 18, sign up for the “adults” age group when registering online . Otherwise, choose the “juniors/kids” category.

Juniors-only boot camps, designed specifically for those between the ages of eight and 18, have also been scheduled for Thursdays in August, starting on August 4. All events are held at the team’s home base, Hyde Park Roller Magic, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine

There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Celebrating Anniversary

Despite a few challenging years for the restaurant industry, Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie continues to thrive, celebrating an anniversary this year. Essie's Restaurant in the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie, NY had a challenging few years like most restaurants have during the Pandemic, and they've managed to continue on. Executive Chef Brandon Walker is a CIA graduate from Brooklyn whose Modern American menu is inspired by global flavors and his family roots from the Caribbean and American South.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY

A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Derby#Boot Camps#The Horrors#Hvhrd#A E#The Zombsquad
Hudson Valley Post

Time Capsule: Flashback to Hyde Park in the 1970s

In 1978, PBS aired an hour-long documentary on Hyde Park, NY. At the time, it boasted a population of 18,000 people (it has since almost doubled) and was in the middle of a commercial boom after the Vietnam War. The good news for those of us not parked in front of a TV in the 70s is that the footage was recently uploaded to YouTube. Take a look at what Hyde Park looked like in the 1970s compared to today.
HYDE PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim

Hot summer days can be rough when going outside feels like more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffer from something they seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Plan to redevelop site in Beacon where celebrities once recuperated

A company that operates upscale inns and spas at Rhinebeck and Skaneateles in New York state and Plymouth, Massachusetts, along with a standalone spa in Albany wants to build a new inn and spa in Beacon. The Mirbeau Companies has applied for approval to build The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon as part of a master plan for the 64-acre Tioronda Estate. The site includes the historic Howland Mansion and former Craig House sanitarium, where it is said celebrities such as Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Gleason recuperated from various problems ranging from alcohol abuse to depression.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing

A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
FISHKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
Register Citizen

The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
101.5 WPDH

Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man

A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
WIBX 950

Hudson Valley, New York Man Gunned Down Outside Home

Police are seeking answers and hoping for your help after a Hudson Valley man was killed outside of his home. The City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an Orange County man was fatally shot just before midnight on Wednesday outside a popular apartment complex in the City of Newburgh. City...
westchestermagazine.com

Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them

Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy