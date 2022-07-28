Beshear declares state of emergency as heavy rains pound parts of eastern Kentucky

www.wuky.org
WUKY
More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting
Another round of storms has hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death toll has risen to 30, and hundreds of people remain unaccounted for. More than 12,000 customers are without power — many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren't fit for habitation. At least 300 people are in shelters. And two devastated communities have declared nighttime curfews following reports of looting. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster last week to direct relief and recovery efforts to flooded counties.
WUKY
Search and rescue continues in Eastern Kentucky, as further weather concerns loom
The waters, which have receded in some areas, along with washed out bridges, and damaged roads have prevented emergency teams from reaching all affected areas. And Gov. Andy Beshear said the "search and rescue" phase isn't over. Meanwhile, the confirmed death toll is rising, with at least 35 now recorded...
WUKY
Appalshop: Appalachian cultural center reeling from historic flooding
A cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. Some losses are likely permanent, after raging waters soaked or swept away some of Appalshop’s treasure trove of historic material. That includes archives documenting the region's past. Appalshop executive director Alex Gibson says it's “gut-wrenching” to see the damage. But sounding the same note as others in the region, he says Appalshop will recover.
WUKY
Reporter's notebook: the week that was in eastern Kentucky
WUKY's Karyn Czar spent the better part of the weekend reporting for WUKY and NPR on the devastation in eastern Kentucky. Here's an audio diary from her time there.
WUKY
WUKY
thunderboltradio.com
WUKY
CBS News
mountain-topmedia.com
