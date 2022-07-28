ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear declares state of emergency as heavy rains pound parts of eastern Kentucky

By WUKY
WUKY
 4 days ago
WUKY

More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting

Another round of storms has hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death toll has risen to 30, and hundreds of people remain unaccounted for. More than 12,000 customers are without power — many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren't fit for habitation. At least 300 people are in shelters. And two devastated communities have declared nighttime curfews following reports of looting. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster last week to direct relief and recovery efforts to flooded counties.
WUKY

Appalshop: Appalachian cultural center reeling from historic flooding

A cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. Some losses are likely permanent, after raging waters soaked or swept away some of Appalshop’s treasure trove of historic material. That includes archives documenting the region's past. Appalshop executive director Alex Gibson says it's “gut-wrenching” to see the damage. But sounding the same note as others in the region, he says Appalshop will recover.
