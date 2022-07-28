Internet praises casino's explanation for keeping outdated sign on Atlantic City Expressway billboard

www.phillyvoice.com
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
Atlantic City Airshow Prepares For 2022 Takeoff, Huge Crowd Expected
How many aircraft can fly over Atlantic City beach, boardwalk, and ocean in four or five hours?. Spectators planning to attend the Aug. 24 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow 2022 “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will find out. The tentative start time is 11 a.m. and there is no...
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Cape May Inn
When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
Drought update: How dry is NJ now, and how concerned should you be?
UPDATE as of Monday 8/1... Rain, glorious rain! We had a batch of wet weather slide through New Jersey overnight. Top rainfall totals approached an inch. It makes a little dent in our drought status — maybe rewinding the clock about a week. But it was not a drought buster — the rest of my concerns and analysis below is still valid.
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
Pennsylvania teen's babysitting service aims to give parents at the Jersey Shore a break
Matthew Moskow spent his last few summers teaching kids in New Jersey beach towns the fundamentals of basketball, and these experiences led him to his very own business idea. Moskow, a 16-year-old student at Harriton High School in Lower Merion, noticed that parents dropping off their children at the basketball practices in Ventnor, Margate and Longport seemed visibly exhausted. However, when they came to pick their kids up later, they looked rejuvenated.
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Historic N.J. Tall Ship returning home after restoration to serve as on-the-sea classroom
After a $1.4 million restoration, the N.J. Tall Ship is returning to New Jersey from Maine to serve its duty: educating those about environmental impact and clean water. The A.J. Meerwald, a former oyster dredging schooner, will be leaving Belfast, Maine, on Aug. 1, where it has been since September 2021. It will be returning to her home port at The Bayshore Center at Bivalve around Aug. 6.
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
Did mystery rock found in N.J. yard come from outer space?
Did a mysterious backyard discovery in southern New Jersey have its origins in the vast realms of outer space?. That’s the buzz in a quiet neighborhood in Cape May County, where an 8-year-old boy playing with a metal detector outside his home found a small, black, rock-like object that resembles a meteorite fragment.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
