Candidates file to run for open BOE seats in Edison, Metuchen and Woodbridge

N.J. school district gets new superintendent as board faces lawsuit, ethics complaints
The acting superintendent in Monroe will get the job permanently despite ongoing turmoil in the township over how she was selected, officials said. The Monroe Township Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to name longtime employee Chari R. Chanley as the Middlesex County district’s permanent superintendent under a three-year contract.
Woonsocket Call
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
Metuchen Police Department promotes, welcomes new officers
METUCHEN – With the changing of guard, two officers have moved up the ranks and two new officers have joined the Metuchen Police Department. Officers Wayne Karalevich was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Andrew Cupido was promoted from corporal to sergeant. James Markham and John Roesler joined the...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
N.J. has to wait a bit longer to see if we’ll go first in 2024 presidential primaries
New Jersey Democrats won’t learn until after the midterm elections whether they will hold one of the first 2024 presidential primaries. The co-chairs of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, Jim Roosevelt Jr. and Minyon Moore, said in a memo to panel members that they were postponing a decision on the party calendar until November rather than September, as originally planned.
Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge
KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. “double taxed”
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs voting reform package to strengthen New Jersey elections
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday reaffirmed his commitment to securing access to voting rights by signing a series of bills to strengthen New Jersey’s elections. Today’s signings build on reforms to expand democracy enacted during the Murphy Administration, including automatic voter registration and in-person early voting.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Corrado to Governor Murphy: End COVID testing for school employees
NEW JERSEY – Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) Friday called on Governor Murphy to end his executive order that requires weekly testing of school employees who have not been vaccinated. “These tests are no longer necessary,” said Corrado in a letter urging the immediate elimination of the policy. “Our society...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
Edison Police Department holds first Advanced Junior Police Academy for high school juniors, seniors
EDISON – The recruits of the Edison Police Department’s first Advanced Junior Police Academy had to put their thinking hats on after finding skid marks in the parking lot of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. The skid marks led to a vehicle resting in front of a tree with...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise had car towed in Hoboken for expired registration
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, currently under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, had her car towed in Hoboken back in November after parking in an illegal spot and having a registration that expired in 2019. “This is your vehicle I take it?,” Police Officer Ramon Calderon says to DeGise...
wrnjradio.com
Here’s where to enjoy National Night Out festivities in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – On Tuesday, August 2, towns throughout Northwest New Jersey will participate in National Night Out, an annual event to promote positive relationships between the community and police. Here’s where National Night Out events will held in Northwest New Jersey:. HUNTERDON COUNTY:. Readington Township: From 6:00...
NJ mayor charged with stealing from parking meters — and more
OCEAN GATE — The mayor of this borough wasn't for sale — but he did sell off a lot of municipal property to pocket the proceeds, prosecutors say. Paul Kennedy, 66, of Ocean Gate, is accused of failing to turn over proceeds from the sale of borough assets, sold by way of the government auction website GovDeals.com.
wbgo.org
New Jersey residents asked to conserve water
The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $621K Sold In Hunterdon County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $621,000 was sold in Hunterdon County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Friday, July 29 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven at the Raritan Plaza in Flemington, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 02, 22, 31, 40 and 41....
wrnjradio.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20K sold in both Sussex and Warren Counties. 20 $10K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – One Illinois ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $780.5 million. There were 22 third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, July 29, drawing that matched...
Criterion Sentinel
