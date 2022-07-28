Beyoncé’s Album Leaked Two Days Early

www.thecut.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Sylvester Stallone praises daughter for facing fear of spiders
Sylvester Stallone has praised his eldest daughter, Sophia, for facing her fear of spiders.In a video shared to Instagram on Monday (1 August), the 25-year-old is seen allowing a tarantula to crawl across her hand, while her father speaks words of encouragement.“My credibly brave wonderful daughter @sophiastallone going for it!! So proud of my girls! [sic]” Stallone captioned the post.In the footage, a professional holds Sophia’s arms steady as he places the spider on her hand. He tells her: “I’ll take it off whenever you need me to.”Stallone can be heard saying: “Team Bravery, let’s go Sophia.”Sophia, a social media...
Hit Israeli Teen Drama ‘The Hood’ Gets Indian Adaptation From Abundantia Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Tel Aviv-based Ananey Studios, part of Paramount Global, has signed a deal with Indian content producer Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli live-action teen drama, “The Hood” (“Schuna”). The original series, created by Giora Chamizer (Netflix’s “Greenhouse Academy”), is set in The Hood, a dingy cluster of low-income housing, where blue-collar families live, located in the middle of one of the richest districts. Kids in The Hood regularly prank the rich community’s snobbish teens, while the mayor constantly tries to get rid of the The Hood altogether. “The Hood”...
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
