EGLE: Lockhart Chemical Company, source of Flint River spill, has had previous violations

E. Wackerly Street in Midland closed for water main installation
MIDLAND, Mich. - E. Wackerly Street is closed to through traffic from Jefferson Avenue to Swede Avenue due to a water main installation issue. It is anticipated that Wackerly will reopen to through traffic by the end of the week (August 5, 2022). A signed detour route is in place...
US-23 to have lanes closures first week of August in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue epoxy seal coating on bridge structures along the US-23 corridor. This work is part of a $12.3 million investment in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor in Genesee County. Beginning the week of Aug....
Flint fire station renamed for first African-American firefighter
FLINT, Mich - Flint Fire Station Number one has been renamed to honor former firefighter Joseph Davis Jr. Davis blazed the trail as the City of Flint's first African-American firefighter beginning his career in 1961. Of the 24 years he served with the department, he was the only African-American firefighter...
Police investigating bomb threat at Michigan State University
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Police & Public Safety says that a bomb threat has been reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus. Fee Hall is being evacuated. Police asks the community to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons by calling 517-355-2221. Investigators believe...
MSP: Man arrested for reckless driving after reaching speeds of 130 mph on I-696
METRO DETROIT, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a 30-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving after he reached speeds of more than 130 mph on I-696. The man from Eastpointe allegedly told police he was, "upset and looking to track down his wife". His vehicle was also impounded.
Birch Run man stabbed at Munger Potato Festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man is recovering after assaulted at the Munger Potato Festival. The altercation happened just after midnight on Sunday. Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Birch Run was stabbed during a fight with another man attending the festival. The victim was taken to a...
Gus Macker Tournament brings positive economic impact to Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich.---The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament is not only bringing new people to the area, it's also making a positive impact on business in downtown Flint. Jerrid Heidel is the owner of Blackstone's Smokehouse, which was in walking distance of the tournament. Heidel says events like these give people a chance to see what Flint is all about.
STARS to start charging bus fares again starting in September
SAGINAW, Mich. - After waiving fares during the COVID-19 crisis, STARS will be returning fares starting on September 1st at a reduced rate. For now, fares continue to be free. Fares for bus routes before COVID were $1.50 for general public, and $.75 for seniors or disabled. When fares return...
Friends of the Flint Public Library holding sale July 30
The Friends of the Flint Public Library is having a sale on Saturday. The sale will be held at the newly renovated Flint Public Library, in the garage, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint. Choose from:. paperback and hardbound books. DVDs. CDs. tapes. puzzles. etc. Most items are $0.50 or less.
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Local Verizon stores helping kids gear up for school with backpack giveaway
MIDLAND, Mich. - As kids gear up to head back to school in August, two Midland Verizon stores are getting the kids ready. Sunday the stores on South Saginaw and Jefferson handed out backpacks that included some school supplies. New links: TOP STORIES: Sunday July 31 Mid-Michigan NOW. According to...
Police: 8 people shot, 1 killed after mass shooting in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting that left eight people shot and one person dead. Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting that left eight people shot and one dead Sunday morning. Authorities say Michigan State Police called for an article search. New links: Clarkston...
Four suspects arrested after fleeing from several police agencies
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich.- Several police agencies have tracked down four suspects who police say fled on foot. According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office, deputies deployed stop sticks early Saturday morning on M-21 near State Road and then arrested the four suspects that fled on foot. Flint Police Special Ops,...
Suspect arraigned in Davison Twp. homicide
DAVISON TWP, Mich - Davison Township Police confirm that 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of his mother 73-year-old DeEtta Todd. Chief Jay Rendon tells Mid-Michigan NOW Todd has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of domestic...
Police: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old
DETROIT, Mich. - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged 16-year-old Ryan Mcleod of Detroit in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Homer Street on July 26. Mcleod is being charged as an adult and has been arraigned. Police allege that Mcleod drove by and fired...
Ryan Schalk named new head coach of Saginaw Valley State softball team
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Ryan Schalk has been named the new head coach of the Saginaw Valley State softball team. This past season, Schalk was an assistant coach at Grand Valley State, who won the GLIAC regular season title, but lost to SVSU in the tournament championship. He has also made stops at the University of Toledo and Alverno College after starting his coaching career at Muskegon Community College.
