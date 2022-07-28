Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Are Where The Savings Are At

www.narcity.com
Related
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Potent Storms' Today & It Could Get Really Messy
The weather during the Civic Holiday long weekend has been phenomenal in Ontario, if you enjoy cool but warm temperatures, that is. However, things are about to take a turn, so you might want to come up with some alternative plans. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontario is at...
BP profits triple to $8.5bn as energy prices soar
BP‘s profit tripled to a $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high.The oil giant today announced the record profits across April-June, which is up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2022 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.So far this year, BP has made profits of $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021.“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.It comes as other energy...
Narcity
These Floating Villas Are 2.5 Hours From Ottawa & You Can Lounge In A Hot Tub On The Water
You can spend the night sleeping in a floating villa with a spacious patio deck in the heart of Chambly Marina. Eau Villa is a collection of four floating chalets that are like modern apartment stays on the water. The floating getaway is about 2.5 hours from Ottawa and 40...
Narcity
There Was A Fire At Canada's Wonderland Yesterday & A Part Of The Park Is Closed Today
It was a "small structure fire." Canada's Wonderland is a popular place to visit during a warm summer day and on a long weekend, but an incident on Sunday evening caused a part of the park to close on Monday. A fire broke out at Splash Works at around 10:45...
RELATED PEOPLE
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, July 29 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the July 29 draw are out now and the jackpot that's up for grabs is a massive $40 million!. It's time to get your Lotto Max tickets out to check if you're a winner of the grand prize, a little bit of cash or even just a free play with this draw.
Narcity
Tim Hortons Is Settling Class Action Lawsuits By Offering Free Hot Beverages & Baked Goods
Tim Hortons is settling multiple class action lawsuits in Canada by offering free hot beverages and baked goods to affected customers. In a notice shared with Narcity on July 29, 2022, Tim Hortons revealed that it has reached a proposed settlement with four class action lawsuits that have been filed in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec related to data collected on its app.
Comments / 0