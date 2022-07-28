Thursday Weather: Trade winds ease up, humidity increases

www.kitv.com
Monday Weather: Strong winds trigger Wind and Red Flag Advisories
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and windy. Scattered windward showers in the morning, isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy. scattered showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Leeward, partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 72 to 78. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Fire threat continues for leeward areas, Red Flag Warning extended by National Weather Service
HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, strong trade winds will linger through Monday. Trades will gradually weaken and trade wind showers will increase during the first half of next week. The winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, allowing a sea and land breeze...
Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory posted for leeward spots statewide
HONOLULU, Oahu (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, strengthening trade winds will bring drier and more stable weather Sunday. Trades will gradually weaken and trade wind showers will increase during the first half of next week. The winds will become light Wednesday through Friday, allowing a...
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: July 29, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Breezy trade winds develop this weekend. Dry air will lead to a fire risk for leeward spots Sunday. Tonight, a few isolated trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Hiker stays overnight at Lulumahu Falls after getting lost; rescued the next day
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A hiker was rescued from Lulumahu Falls Trail on Monday after getting lost -- and having to spend the night. A man in his 20's began hiking on July 31 at 4:00pm and became lost. He stayed overnight, and called 911 for help when he attempted to find his way out and became lost in a dangerous location.
Honolulu Parks and Recreation debuts online payment feature for program registration
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Parks and Recreation will unveil the Parks and Recreation Online System (PROS) in August, that allows for online payments for fall program registrations. Online registrations begin Monday, Aug. 22, for District I and II, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, for Districts III-V.
Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
Celebrations held for La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day'
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Restoration Day has officially been recognized by the state of Hawaii as a day of remembrance. Many residents said Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is just as important to them as Christmas. "It might be the first official one for the state but we've been celebrating...
Man, 56, in serious condition after stabbing near Diamond Head; suspect not arrested | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One man is in serious condition after being stabbed near Diamond Head early Monday morning. Honolulu police were called out to the scene near Diamond Head Road and 18th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found the victim – so far only identified as a 56-year-old man – suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body.
Honolulu Police investigating a murder in Waikiki; two adults found dead
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Police are investigating a murder in Waikiki. Just after 9:00pm, police were called to 431 Nahua Street, off Ala Wai Blvd and Kuhio. Officers found two adults dead in an apartment unit.
HPD opens murder investigation after finding two dead people in Waikiki apartment
WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department has opened a murder investigation after two people were found dead Friday evening in a Waikiki apartment. Officers were called to the Nahua Stree home on a suspicious circumstance case at about 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the bodies of a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man with stab wounds.
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office declines to file charges against suspect in Laie assault case
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man accused of beating a 70-year old man on the side of the road in Laie earlier this month is free after he was released from police custody. A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday. That's the same day video of the incident went viral online.
Oahu man accused of a brutal attack on girlfriend, stabbing her with a blood-filled syringe
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Waimanalo man is accused of brutally attacking his girlfriend and holding her against her will. According to court documents, 28-year-old Ilaiasi Fehoko and the victim argued at his Poliala Street home on July 28. The argument escalated and turned physical when Fehoko accused her of cheating and began to cut her clothes off and throw them out a window.
The Kū Project Creator Daniel Aipa Talks About His Inspiration
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Creator of The Kū Project, Daniel Aipa talks about his inspiration and motivation. In it’s simplest form, Kū in the Hawaiian language means to stand upright, to anchor, to rise. There is a much deeper meaning and cultural significance behind Kū. The Kū Project’s...
