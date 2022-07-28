www.ign.com
Eresys - Official Alpha Footage
Here's a peek at alpha footage from Eresys, the upcoming four-person Co-Op inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft. Eresys is coming to PC.
Gotham Knights: First 16 Minutes of Gameplay - IGN First
IGN First for August is Gotham Knights, and we're kicking off with the first minutes of gameplay. This section follows the prologue - which WB Montreal is still keeping a secret - and will be the first time you take control of a character. After picking which Knight you want to play as, this section serves to tutorialise some of the game's basic traversal and combat mechanics as well as introduce you to the broader mystery taking place in Gotham following the death of Batman.
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
How-To Guides
Digimon Survive is a game spanning various genres with multiple gameplay mechanics, so getting swept up in an information overload can be easy. Never fear! This page is a hub for multiple How-To's that will ensure you have the smoothest experience possible.
Spacewar!, the First Known Video Game Ever Made, Is Now Playable on Analogue Pocket
Spacewar!, the first known digital video game ever made, is now available on the Analogue Pocket thanks to the new PDP-1 Core developed with openFPGA. FPGA, or field-programmable gate array, is a type of integrated circuit that can be reconfigured after it's manufactured. openFPGA, on the other hand, is the "first purpose built, FPGA driven hardware and ecosystem designed for 3rd party development of video game hardware." It was also "created specifically for preserving video game history."
Marvel Contest of Champions - Worldheart - Champion Reveal Trailer
Galan and Quicksilver are coming to Marvel Contest of Champions. Check out the latest trailer for the mobile fighting game to see the characters in action.
The Highlake Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information.
Azure Gleam Chapter 9 - Reunion at the Fortress City
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 9. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
Yars: Recharged - Gameplay Trailer
Yars: Recharged launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic store on August 23, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see bullet hell gameplay from this upcoming game.
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
DLC Roadmap
Available now as part of a recent update, Flux involves a group of Refugee Ships seeking refuge in Erlin's Eye. You can access this episode by visiting the Greenway, where you'll meet Eshe and Peake searching for supplies. Deciding to help them or not begins the questline in earnest, as you work towards helping them safely arrive on the station.
Green Hell: Animal Husbandry - Release Trailer
Green Hell's Animal Husbandry update is available now on PC. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free Animal Husbandry update, which brings the ability to tame and breed some of the game's creatures including the capybara and more. The latest update also allows you to capture bees and maintain beehives, and features a new blowpipe weapon.
Call of Duty Warzone: Plagiarism Accusations Surface Around New Dog Operator Design
A popular new furry Operator in Call of Duty Warzone has become the subject of plagiarism claims. The new playable character, due to launch alongside the upcoming Terminator bundle, allows you to buy and play as a “Loyal Samoyed” – a soldier with the head of a very, very good boy. You can see the design below in a promotional image from developer Raven Software.
Survival: Fountain of Youth - Reveal Teaser Trailer
Here's your look at Survival: Fountain of Youth, including some of the dangers that await and more from this upcoming single-player open-world survival game set on Caribbean islands. In Survival: Fountain of Youth, you play as a stranded 16th-century explorer crafting your way through the struggles of survival in order...
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Here's The Best Deals Right Now
PlayStation's Summer Sale is in full swing at the moment, and there's more than enough incredible deals to get excited about. This includes a number of digital and physical PS5 games going on sale for a limited time only. Some of our favorite discounts in the sale include game of...
‘Looks Like a Indie Game With No Budget’ – Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ Reveal Ridiculed by Fans
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect finally gave his fans their first look at the upcoming FPS shooter from his studio, Midnight Society titled 'Deadrop.'. The streamer has called his game the world's first 'vertical extraction shooter', which to be honest sounds like Escape from Tarkov, but with towers and skyscrapers. In an event featuring many of his fanatics, Doc showcased the game, whose USP seems to be height. While other popular games of the genre like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo: Infinite and Apex Legends offer expansive maps in terms of width, the leader of the Champions club believes that the answer lies in going up and down rather than side to side.
How to Get Girolle Caps
One of the first Drives( or quests) you're likely to come across in Citizen Sleeper involves collecting Girolle Caps for Emphis the Food Vendor. Despite being early in the game, there are quite a few steps involved before you can complete this task, so this guide will detail the fastest way to get Girolle Caps and complete Emphis' questline.
Warcry: Heart of Ghur Brings Big Changes to the Tabletop Game
Whisper it, but Warcry is perhaps the best game in the Games Workshop lineup. While titles like Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar verge on being household names, the Warcry fantasy skirmish rules let you duke it out between small bands of warriors amidst crazy scenery. That makes it leaner and faster than its bigger siblings while having the same stunning quality of miniatures and leaving the design team more room to add strategy and improve balance.
