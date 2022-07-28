ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton signs Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley

 4 days ago

Everton signed Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley for a reported 20 million pounds ($24 million) on Thursday, with the winger becoming the third player to move to Goodison Park in the offseason.

McNeil's former Burnley teammate, center back James Tarkowski, also joined and left back Ruben Vinagre signed on loan from Portuguese team Sporting on Wednesday.

McNeil, who has signed a five-year deal, is a former England under-21 international who made 140 appearances for Burnley after joining from Manchester United's academy.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season.

“I have been a big admirer of Dwight for some time," Lampard said.

“He has huge talent and is exactly the type of player we want to bring into the squad to help us improve."

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune

