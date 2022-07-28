Principal has educational certificate suspended after paddling student

Clewiston, FL - A Florida principal's educational certificate has been suspended after she was caught on video paddling a student.

Melissa Carter, principal of the Central Elementary School, had her principal's educational certificate suspended after she was caught on video paddling a student.

The video captured Melissa Carter paddling the elementary school student in May of 2021.

A judge determined Carter violated state statues, as corporal punishment is banned in Hendry County.

The judge recommended Carter’s educators certificate be suspended for 3 months, to be served in a period when school is not in session.

NBC 2 News reports Carter would also be handed a 2-year probation and has to take anger management counseling if the Department of Education approves the motion.