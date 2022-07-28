ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Arrest for a Deviant Assault Tops the Daily Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number of arrests including the following:

  • Gerald Clements was arrested for sexual assault on Jul 27 at 11:51 p.m.. He was also booked for a VPTA warrant for speeding. His bond was set at $35,550.

There are currently 485 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday morning.

Name Gerald Clements Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

