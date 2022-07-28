An Arrest for a Deviant Assault Tops the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number of arrests including the following:

Gerald Clements was arrested for sexual assault on Jul 27 at 11:51 p.m.. He was also booked for a VPTA warrant for speeding. His bond was set at $35,550.

There are currently 485 inmates at the TGCDF as of Thursday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

