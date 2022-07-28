ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Yang Kee Noodle is closing its last Louisville location

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
After 19 years of operation, the Middletown location of Yang Kee Noodle is closing.

Founder Dan Huckestein announced the closure on Facebook Tuesday.

"Thank you for your 19 years of patronage to Yang Kee Noodle," he wrote. "In nearly two decades we've had three locations and Louisville's best-rated takeout many years in a row...We hope to have our brand relocate and live on and we continue those discussions for opportunity."

Yang Kee Noodle, 13301 Shelbyville Road, served pan-Asian dishes like stir fry with USDA choice sirloin and from-scratch sauces, soups and stocks. The restaurant served noodles, lettuce wraps, curry, spring rolls and more.

Yang Kee Noodle previously had two other locations, in the Highlands and at the Oxmoor Center. Both closed in 2019.

Reach Features reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@courier-journal.com.

