City of Irving releases short-term rental plan

While many North Texas cities struggle to regulate short term rentals, the city of Irving already has a plan that goes into effect this fall.

Starting October 1, short term rentals in Irving will have to register with the city, pay an annual fee of $200, and provide contact information in case there's a problem at a rental property.

Failing to comply could cost property owners $500 a day.

The Irving city council approved the changes earlier this year after hearing complaints about noise, parking, and trash issues at some properties.

The city says the new rules help protect the rights of property owners while also protecting the quaility of life in Irving neighborhoods.

Short term rentals are big business. Texas ranked 3rd in the US for new host income bringing in $170 million last year.

