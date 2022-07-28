The Chicago White Sox blew a chance to gain ground in the AL Central Division race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered, Max Scherzer defeated his former team, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory on the eve of ace Jacob deGrom’s season debut. Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals. Soto, who walked in his other three plate appearances, is perhaps the biggest star who could be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline. “I feel good where I’m at,” Soto said. “I understand it’s a business and they need to do whatever they need to do. I’m just another player, another employee here like (former teammate Ryan Zimmerman) used to say.” Several current teammates could also leave Washington as the Nationals, who own the majors’ worst record at 35-69 and have lost four of five, look to sell for the second consecutive year.

