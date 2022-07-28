Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested

abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening. Around 8:00 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to East Park on South Ross Street for a shooting. The victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, died at the scene. The investigation...
Borger Animal Control finds German Shepard stolen from Baytown more than 5 years ago
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Borger Animal Control recovered a German Shephard stolen from Baytown on Monday, City of Borger officials said. An animal control officer found the dog while out on patrol, the city said in a press release. The animal was scanned and the officer found that she...
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
Amarillo police: Man found dead in ditch died of an overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said a man found dead in a ditch died of an overdose. The body of 41-year-old Jeferey A. Pennington was found June 8 in a ditch near Mesquite Avenue and River Road. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the autopsy showed no signs of foul...
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
Man Charged In Amarillo Murder
One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
Autopsy on woman found dead in City of Amarillo garbage truck showed no signs of foul play
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The autopsy on a woman found dead in a City of Amarillo garbage truck showed no signs of foul play, according to police. The body of Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray, 42, was found May 19 in a garbage truck after it got back to the solid waste collection plant on SE 23rd and Olive.
Hit & Run: Driver, 3 passengers take off after hitting 2 vehicles in store parking lot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run. At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at SE 34th Ave. and Osage Street. According to police, a grey Dodge Charger hit two pickup trucks in the parking lot. The driver and three passengers...
Exclusive: Police chase from Carson County to Amarillo reaches speeds up to 150 mph
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — State Troopers arrested a man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that reached speeds up to 150 mph. The chase began Friday afternoon in Carson County when deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. At...
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - 34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a combined 364 years in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the majority were charged in a 38-count federal indictment that was filed in February 2020, then arrested in March 2020.
3 arrested for methamphetamine possession by Texas DPS
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California. According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez […]
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
