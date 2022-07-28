ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comcast Has a “Very High” Bar for Deals, CEO Says

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In95M_0gwBqc3i00

With M&A speculation swirling around the entertainment industry, including NBCUniversal owner Comcast , the media giant’s chairman and CEO Brian Roberts reiterated that the bar for acquisitions was “very high” for his team.

Asked on Thursday during the second-quarter earnings conference call how he feels about the state and look of the conglomerate, he said: “We are in a fabulous place.” He continued: “We have unprecedented cash flow and scale” with a company whose various businesses are working “really well together.”

His team is always thinking about “whether this is the competitive, right set [of assets] for the company, and I feel it is,” added Roberts. “All parts of the company are really doing a great job in some interesting times. … I feel we are able to return capital to shareholders. I think that has been a real focus.”

In terms of possible acquisitions, “our bar is therefore very high”, he concluded. “I am really pleased with the company.”

Specific deal options didn’t come up on the call. Earlier this week, a news report suggested that Comcast has talked to TV set makers, including Vizio , about a potential acquisition. Comcast has been pushing into the smart TV set space under the brand XClass as it looks for new ways to reach consumers in their living rooms.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In recent days, analysts covering sports entertainment powerhouse WWE have also suggested that Comcast, whose NBCU is a big user of WWE content, could be among possible suitors if the company considers a sale after long-time boss Vince McMahon retired as chairman and CEO. But LightShed Partners analyst Brandon Ross had a more cautious take, writing in a report: “Comcast is the company most investors think would buy. However, we are not sure whether Brian Roberts wants to own the asset.”

In Comcast’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, Roberts had also signaled he was concentrating on the businesses the company already owns. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on our many exciting organic growth opportunities across all of our businesses,” he said.

And in September, Roberts had said about the asset mix and positioning of Comcast that “I wouldn’t want to trade places with too many people, if anyone.” Speaking during the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference back then, he argued that the past couple of years prove that “we are in good businesses [and] scale matters.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Pay Falls to $5.6M

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw his total compensation fall to $5.58 million for fiscal 2022, according to the company’s latest proxy filing disclosed Thursday. That’s down from fiscal 2021 when Feltheimer received $19 million in total pay, and the $11 million he earned as part of his overall compensation package for fiscal 2020. Feltheimer’s 2022 compensation included an unchanged $1.5 million base salary, but his bonus tumbled to $2.8 million, against a year-earlier $10 million bonus for 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterSEAL Team 6 Movie 'Fearless' in the Works from 'American Underdog' Banner (Exclusive)Lionsgate Hires Adam Fogelson as Vice Chair, Motion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook Inks Multi-Year Contract Extension

Nexstar has signed a multi-year contract extension with CEO Perry Sook, keeping the executive in charge of the Texas-based local TV giant through March of 2026. The company disclosed the new contract on Monday morning. Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill The CW Be a Streaming Wars Casualty?Local TV Giants Are Coming for CNN's Ad DollarsLocal TV Giant Nexstar Buys The Hill In $130M Deal Sook has been CEO of Nexstar, which owns or operates some 200 local TV stations across the country, since 1996. He is also chairman of the company, and owns a 4...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Vizio#Xclass
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Explains Response to Chris Rock Post-Oscars Slap, Offers Second Apology to Rock and His Family

Will Smith says “there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment” when explaining his decision to slap Chris Rock during the March 2022 Oscars ceremony. In a new Instagram video, the King Richard star answers a series of questions about that night, offering up yet another apology to Rock while also discussing the impact it had on Rock’s family; whether he was responding to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye roll when he took the stage; the effects his actions had on the night’s other nominees and winners; and more....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Among Studios to Sign Open Letter Supporting Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act

After facing public and internal turmoil earlier this year over its response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — The Walt Disney Company is among a handful of Hollywood studios signing an open letter in support of codifying some LGBTQ+ marriage rights into federal law. Spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign — which mobilized the effort in just six days — the open letter features 173 signatories, representing more than 5.3 million employees, urging the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. Known formally as H.R. 8404 in the House and S....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlize Theron, Alfonso Cuarón Team for Philip K. Dick Family Drama ‘Jane’ (Exclusive)

Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón are partnering for Jane, an Amazon feature project based on the personal life of beloved science fiction author Philip K. Dick from his daughter Isa Hackett. The genre-bending project is based on the relationship between Dick and his twin sister, Jane, who died six weeks after birth. The death affected Dick personally, and also influenced his creative work.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Pena to Star as Astronaut Jose Hernandez in 'A Million Miles Away' for AmazonVicky Eguia, Amazon Studios PR Executive, Dies at 48Josh Richards to Create and Produce TV Shows for Amazon Studios Under First-Look Deal Theron,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Smart TV
The Hollywood Reporter

Sylvester Stallone Doubles Down on ‘Rocky’ Ownership Complaints Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff

Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise in light of MGM developing a film spinoff centering on Ivan Drago. Stallone — who wrote the screenplay for 1976’s Oscar-winning Rocky, in which he starred as boxer Rocky Balboa — took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize the planned film Drago that is being written by Robert Lawton, as first reported this week by The Wrap. Although Stallone did not directly name anyone in his latest post, his mention of a “94-year-old producer” is an apparent reference to Irwin Winkler, who is 91 and has a producing credit on...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Not Okay’ Star Zoey Deutch Discusses Producing the Dark Comedy and the Test Screening Note That Changed It

For Zoey Deutch, it’s all about the details. The actor-turned-producer returns to the screen Friday in Quinn Shephard’s dark comedy Not Okay, and she plays Danni Sanders, a depressed young woman who Photoshops her way to Paris to impress an influencer (Dylan O’Brien). However, Danni’s plans quickly go awry when a terrorist attack coincides with her whereabouts, and instead of telling the truth, she opts to pose as a trauma survivor, achieving the overnight fame and attention she thought she always wanted. More from The Hollywood ReporterScript to Scene: 'Barry' Writer Explains the Show's "Stoner Oracle"How Production Design of 'Only Murders in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Commercial Trade Group Tells Producers: TV Union Drive Uses “False Messaging”

Nearly a week after commercial production workers publicly launched a unionization effort, the president and CEO of the trade organization that negotiates with labor groups in the field has taken aim at the effort, arguing that its recent communications use “false messaging,” “exaggerated examples,” and are “designed to apply pressure” to freelancers to participate. In a letter sent to members of the members of the Association of Independent Commercial Producers (AICP) on Wednesday and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, CEO Matt Miller asserts that the “AICP strongly believes that a unionization effort among freelance production employees will harm those individuals...
LABOR ISSUES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ Directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio Talk Doc, Comedian’s Lasting Legacy

In HBO’s two-part documentary George Carlin’s American Dream, directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio chart the distinctive career of the bombastic iconoclast whose material frequently challenged the establishment and inspired generations of comedians who came up after him. From his early days as a straitlaced funnyman to his later years as a cantankerous observer of modern culture, Carlin’s comedy career is like no other. The directors spoke to THR about getting his family’s seal of approval, the treasure trove of archives at their disposal and why Carlin remains such a powerful voice 14 years after his death. When did you first...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”

When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Favreau Argued Against the Decision to Kill Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Russo Brothers Say

Jon Favreau, the director behind Tony Stark’s first stand-alone MCU film Iron Man, wasn’t so sure the hero should have died in Avengers: Endgame, according to the Russo brothers. In a video interview with Vanity Fair, the duo opened up about some of their most memorable scenes on projects like Community, Captain America: Civil War and their latest movie, Netflix’s The Gray Man. But the duo start their breakdown going over Tony Stark’s final moment in Avengers: Endgame, where he reveals he’s acquired all the Infinity stones and placed them in his suit to “snap” the half of the universe...
MOVIES
Fortune

The latest victim of the crypto downturn: Luxury watches

The prices of luxury watches are dropping in tune with the crypto downturn, online watch trading platform Chrono24 told Bloomberg. The fallout from the crypto downturn is reaching into some unexpected corners—including the sale of the luxury watches favored by high rolling crypto traders. Due to the recent “crypto...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep Better

Air purifiers can be one way to improve the air quality inside your home and help you breathe better, especially if you suffer from seasonal allergies, asthma or congestion as the seasons change. With a little tech help, you can cut down on dust whether you work from home or want to spruce up your space.  Some of the best air purifier brands include Dyson, Blueair, Molekule and Levoit, which offer a range of options depending on the square footage of your space. Their devices are specifically designed to offer high performance with low-key maintenance and easy filter replacement in mind....
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy