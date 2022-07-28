Fitness with Jamie: Exercising at the playground

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly. He was born October 14, 1960, in New Kensington, PA, the son of William and Lucille Hobson Homoki. He graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights, PA in 1979. Steve proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He attended The University of Maryland University College while working as a nuclear engineer at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Middletown, PA. He retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, in Oswego, NY.

THERESA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO