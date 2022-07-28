ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaumont, NY

Fitness with Jamie: Exercising at the playground

By 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
SLC Art Announces August Class Schedule

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) August schedule is full of classes and events! We have lined up:. - Metalwork Earring Demo & Making with Kathy Lahendro. - Coffee & Canvas, serving local Jernabi Coffeehouse Coffee. - Heavy Texture Acrylic Floral Painting with Brenda Maxson. - Framing & Matting Consults with Bev...
OCP Announces its New Season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Ogdensburg Command Performances have been around nearly 60 years and that is a lot to celebrate!. Their first show of the new seas, is the Highwaymen Show on October 29. An incredible tribute to the Outlaws of Country Music: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and...
CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches. SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP. Watch the video for his interview...
Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community. Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall. On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present. The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd...
Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor. This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events...
Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Ogdensburg with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-5p.m. at the LaRue...
Steven J. Homoki, 61, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly. He was born October 14, 1960, in New Kensington, PA, the son of William and Lucille Hobson Homoki. He graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights, PA in 1979. Steve proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He attended The University of Maryland University College while working as a nuclear engineer at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Middletown, PA. He retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, in Oswego, NY.
Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Graveside Service: Jacqueline S. Garnsey, 72, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Jacqueline S. Garnsey will be held in Clayton Cemetery on Saturday, August 6, at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Garnsey, 72, of Clayton died April 22, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer. In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.
Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Kennedy, 85, passed away on Wednesday in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3 pm in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights

EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years. “I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Sterling & Vanduzee streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of Watertown streets will be closed over the next couple of days. City DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving between West Main and Lawrence streets on Monday through Wednesday. Work will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Local...
Legendary Union Academy Basketball Team gathers for reunion

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - 55 years ago, one of the greatest streaks in high school basketball history began at Union Academy of Belleville. From 1967-1971, the teams at Union Academy won 104 straight games, the longest winning streak in boys’ high school basketball history which stands to this day.
