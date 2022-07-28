Fitness with Jamie: Exercising at the playground

www.wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
SLC Art Announces August Class Schedule
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) August schedule is full of classes and events! We have lined up:. - Metalwork Earring Demo & Making with Kathy Lahendro. - Coffee & Canvas, serving local Jernabi Coffeehouse Coffee. - Heavy Texture Acrylic Floral Painting with Brenda Maxson. - Framing & Matting Consults with Bev...
OCP Announces its New Season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Ogdensburg Command Performances have been around nearly 60 years and that is a lot to celebrate!. Their first show of the new seas, is the Highwaymen Show on October 29. An incredible tribute to the Outlaws of Country Music: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and...
CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches. SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP. Watch the video for his interview...
Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community. Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall. On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present. The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd...
20th annual Spoker Ride brings in money for cancer research, Volunteer Transportation Center
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Would you ride a bike 50 miles for a good cause?. Some people were happy to do that Saturday to raise money for cancer research. It was for the 20th annual Spoker Ride in Sackets Harbor. It’s a bike race meant to raise money for cancer research as well as the Volunteer Transportation Center.
Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor. This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events...
Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Lillian Griffith, 93, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Ogdensburg with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-5p.m. at the LaRue...
Steven J. Homoki, 61, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Steven J. Homoki, 61, passed away unexpectedly. He was born October 14, 1960, in New Kensington, PA, the son of William and Lucille Hobson Homoki. He graduated from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights, PA in 1979. Steve proudly served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985. He attended The University of Maryland University College while working as a nuclear engineer at Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant in Middletown, PA. He retired from Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant, in Oswego, NY.
Jenna Wade Peck, 37, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenna Wade Peck, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 27, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Graveside Service: Jacqueline S. Garnsey, 72, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Jacqueline S. Garnsey will be held in Clayton Cemetery on Saturday, August 6, at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Garnsey, 72, of Clayton died April 22, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer. In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.
Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Kennedy, 85, passed away on Wednesday in Syracuse. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3 pm in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats. For residents, it’s...
Getting ready for the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Monday was set-up day at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Doug LaMont set up his food truck, he’s ready to feed others who were setting up. It’s his 10th year here and he’ll be one of many food trucks at this year’s fair.
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years. “I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.
Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at this week’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says they’ll host a pediatric clinic, providing vaccines for the youngest population: kids aged 6 months to 5-years-old.
Two downtown Watertown properties have been submitted for Restore NY grant funding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown is in the middle of downtown renovations with plans like the Downtown Streetscape project and the YMCA’s Community and Aquatics Center on Arsenal Street. Restore NY, a state grant program provides funding for just this, projects which will revitalize commercial...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Sterling & Vanduzee streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of Watertown streets will be closed over the next couple of days. City DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving between West Main and Lawrence streets on Monday through Wednesday. Work will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Local...
Legendary Union Academy Basketball Team gathers for reunion
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - 55 years ago, one of the greatest streaks in high school basketball history began at Union Academy of Belleville. From 1967-1971, the teams at Union Academy won 104 straight games, the longest winning streak in boys’ high school basketball history which stands to this day.
