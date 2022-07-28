royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
Report: Chelsea and Leicester City £20 Million Off In Wesley Fofana Valuation
Leicester City are known for highly valuing their players and recent reports state that has not changed, given the supposed gap between theirs and Chelsea's value of one of their players.
WATCH: Hakim Ziyech makes it 2-0 from the penalty spot for Chelsea against Udinese
Well-taken penalty by Hakim Ziyech early in the second half to put Chelsea’s second friendly against Udinese in just as many days to bed. The highlight doesn’t show it, but it was a foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek that resulted in the penalty, giving RLC a goal and an assist in this game.
This is Wearside! Sunderland’s Championship return brings a mammoth crowd to our home
As everyone knows, football has always meant so much to Sunderland. ‘Our city built on industry, where these colours run true’ were the words of the Spirit of ‘37’s banners in another phenomenal fan-led display before kickoff, and never have they meant as much as they did on Sunday.
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland need to shore up their midfield?
Being somewhat light in the centre of midfield is an issue that I highlighted in our game against Dundee United during pre-season. I feared that a team like Coventry might exploit a lack of balance and steel in the centre of the park, if we opted to play the expansive Dan Neil alongside Corry Evans.
Everton’s October fixture changes announced
Everton have had four of their Premier League fixtures in October moved for live television coverage. The Blues play six times in October, and their second game of the month against Manchester United will now be played at a very unconventional 7pm on Sunday night, October 9th. The Goodison Park clash will be shown live on BT Sport.
Monday Cannon Fodder: champions
The England women beat Germany 2-1 yesterday in a thrilling final to win the Euros. The match had everything: two stunning goals, biting challenges, fantastic defending, good saves — everything you want a final to have. It had the highest attendance of any Euro match ever, men’s or women’s. The tournament win has the potential to bolster women’s football in England and in Europe, more generally in much the same way that the 1999 World Cup did in the United States.
Barcelona pulling back from César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso deals with Chelsea?
Barcelona have been the most annoying fly in our transfer ointment this summer, one that we’ve not been able to swat aside despite our best intentions. But they may have had their fill of buzzing about now. In a wide-ranging interview with CBS Sports, Barca president Joan Laporta has...
Liverpool FC Women Open Preseason With 6-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
After over two weeks of training, the Liverpool FC Women opened up their preseason friendly with a match against Nottingham Forest of the Nation’s League North. The match, which took place behind closed doors at the Solar Campus, was broken up into three 30-minute sections. Though no injury news was shared, both Rachael Laws and Gilly Flaherty were left out of the squad completely. The opening lineup saw new signings Eartha Cumings and Shanice van de Sanden get the starting nod.
Kalidou Koulibaly confirms taking John Terry's legendary No.26 shirt for Chelsea
Kalidou Koulibaly has been sporting the No.26 shirt since joining Chelsea a couple weeks ago, but numbers worn in preseason are never final or official. That said, while numbers won't be officially official until squad lists are submitted to the league after the transfer window shuts on September 1st, K2 himself has now essentially confirmed that he will be wearing the legendary No.26 shirt, the first to do so since the man who made it so legendary, John Terry left the club five years ago.
Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals
So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say. It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.
Official: Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn Rovers on Season-Long Loan
Having shown promise last season for Liverpool in a handful of domestic cup appearances, 19-year-old academy graduate Tyler Morton will get the chance to show what he can do as a regular starter in the Championship this season with Blackburn Rovers. The Merseyside youngster made nine total first team appearances...
Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report
Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...”. “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...”
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: The More Things Change
The more things change, the more they stay the same. We may have started a new campaign, but the manner of Reading’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on the opening day of the 2022/23 season was oh so familiar. An injury-hit Royals team, with a few players shunted into unideal positions in order to compensate, was frustratingly edged out by distinctly OK opposition. If this were a TV show, we’d be criticising the writers for reusing 2021/22’s material.
Rumour Mongering: Bournemouth Consider Renewing Nat Phillips Interest
Despite any posturing on the part of the club, Nat Phillips was always expected to secure a move away from Liverpool this summer with the Reds believed to be seeking between £12-15M for the 25-year-old Bolton-born centre half. With the new Premier League season just five days away and...
DONE DEAL: Joe Rodon finalizes loan move to Rennes in Ligue 1
Another Tottenham Hotspur player is out the door, with the club announcing via social media that central defender Joe Rodon is heading to Rennes on loan. As previously reported, the loan agreement also includes a €20m purchase option at the end of the season, so if Rodon impresses, Rennes has the ability to make the signing permanent.
RB Leipzig now pushing ‘full speed’ for Timo Werner — reports
Timo Werner’s Chelsea future is looking under increasing doubt, with his sporadic involvement in preseason (in part due to injury) not helping the overall feeling that his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to a close after just two years. Werner’s contract has been seen as rather prohibitive...
Fan Focus: We are back! Sky Blues fan Steve predicts an unhappy return to the Championship
Bomber: Coventry saw progress last season finishing 12th, up four places on their 1st season back in the Championship. How happy were fans with that achievement?. Steve Littlewood: For the vast majority, very satisfied. Considering we had a bottom three budget, a small squad containing players with us from our time in League Two. it was overall a brilliant campaign for us - especially having battled relegation the season before. Although we finished in 12th place, we were only six points from the playoffs, and that dream of securing a place there only really ended with a few games left at the end of the season.
Tottenham 0- Roma 1: Preseason finally ends in dripping defeat
Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Haifa, Israel for their fourth and final preseason game of the summer, taking on AS Roma and former boss Jose Mourinho. With the temperature sitting at 82 degrees and the humidity levels even higher, the players stayed cautious when pushing themselves to the limit. Of course,...
Chelsea, Chicago Fire agree Gabriel Slonina transfer — report
Chelsea’s pursuit of the Chicago Fire’s Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina dates back to at least January, and after a few delays and various other things out of our control, it looks we’re finally set to secure his signature. According to Fabrizio Romano’s “exclusive”, the 18-year-old highly...
