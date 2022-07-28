Seneca Park Zoo snowy owl chick dies

13wham.com
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
As the humane society of Greater Rochester was nearing its capacity to shelter animals, it temporarily waived its adoption fees to ensure every prospective pet can find a new home.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo baby giraffe has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca Park Zoo said they had to put down the baby giraffe born July 12. The masai giraffe was born with an abnormality in one of his joints that didn't improve despite care from veterinary staff. The zoo released a statement on Friday that...
Baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo euthanized following medical issue
Thursday, Seneca Park Zoo also announced the death of a rare snowy owl baby. The owlet was one of two that hatched at the local zoo on July 25.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
13 WHAM
July weather in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The 'Dog days' of August are here, and so is a warm and humid forecast. It's hard to believe that July has already come and gone. Let's take a look back at what was a very dry month and slightly cooler than normal month in Rochester.
thechallengernews.com
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
The 52nd Puerto Rican Festival kicks off. Here’s what you should know:
News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with Yesenia Ramos-Torres, a board member with the festival, to talk about the three-day event and how it brings together the community.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
waynetimes.com
Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons
The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
13 WHAM
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
NYS Music
Railroad Earth play first ever show at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua
Railroad Earth brought their Americana/bluegrass rock ‘n roll to Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua on Thursday, July 28. The New Jersey band marked their first time playing at the venue, which opened in 2016, and it seemed like they would be welcomed back judging by the crowd’s reception.
point2homes.com
26 Elmore Road, Brighton, Monroe County, NY, 14618
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. *Delayed negotiations until Wednesday 8/3/22 @ 11 am.* Charming totally remodeled center entrance Colonial with beautiful open layout. Beautiful new white shaker style kitchen with soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, and peninsula breakfast bar. Updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, all new vinyl replacement windows, new furnace, freshly painted interior & exterior, and updated electric. Leaded glass door out to the rear covered patio that is in the deep private backyard with a beautiful oasis type space at the back of the yard.
13 WHAM
'Elks Against Cancer' returns raise funds for Cancer Support Community Sunday
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Rochester Elks Lodge #24 held their sixth annual “Elks Against Cancer” event, on Sunday. This event was open to the public and featured a barbecue, raffles, a chances auction, music, merchandise sales, a booth supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and more. Educational information...
13 WHAM
Drought watch impacting Western New York farmers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we get ready to close out the month of July heading into August, one thing that will likely stay the same is the heat. Airport data from the National Weather Service shows that normally for the summer we should be seeing around six inches of rain, but this year we have only seen about half of that, which is putting some stress on some local farmers.
13 WHAM
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
point2homes.com
20 Creekside Drive, Churchville, Monroe County, NY, 14428
Listed by Deborah S. Campanella with RE/MAX Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Rarely available opportunity! Village home on quiet street backing to Black Creek. Kayak across the creek, fish off your own private dock, or sit on the deck and watch the gorgeous sunrises/sunsets. Lovely four bedroom home overlooking Black Creek w/mud room, 1st flr laundry, living room, dining room, & open kitchen Mud room & living room walk out to patio & 16x32 inground pool. Oversized detached garage w/workshop, loft & rear access. NEW ROOF 6/22, replacement windows, fresh paint, new flooring, new pool pump, updated heating, & new circuit breakers. Flood insurance is not required. **Enjoy Churchville municipal electric & town paid trash pickup. Beautiful opportunity to lock in a home on the water, all while convenient to expressway for a quick 30 min drive to Rochester. ** Delayed Negotiation until 8/2/22 at 5:00 pm. **Open SUN 12:00-2:00 pm**
NewsChannel 36
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
