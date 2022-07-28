ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca Park Zoo snowy owl chick dies

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo baby giraffe has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca Park Zoo said they had to put down the baby giraffe born July 12. The masai giraffe was born with an abnormality in one of his joints that didn't improve despite care from veterinary staff. The zoo released a statement on Friday that...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Seneca County, NY
Pets & Animals
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles

As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

July weather in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The 'Dog days' of August are here, and so is a warm and humid forecast. It's hard to believe that July has already come and gone. Let's take a look back at what was a very dry month and slightly cooler than normal month in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Park Zoo#Snowy Owl#The Zoo#Owls#Chick#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
thechallengernews.com

Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester

Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
waynetimes.com

Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons

The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
LYONS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
13 WHAM

PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered

Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
ROCHESTER, NY
point2homes.com

26 Elmore Road, Brighton, Monroe County, NY, 14618

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. *Delayed negotiations until Wednesday 8/3/22 @ 11 am.* Charming totally remodeled center entrance Colonial with beautiful open layout. Beautiful new white shaker style kitchen with soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, and peninsula breakfast bar. Updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, all new vinyl replacement windows, new furnace, freshly painted interior & exterior, and updated electric. Leaded glass door out to the rear covered patio that is in the deep private backyard with a beautiful oasis type space at the back of the yard.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Drought watch impacting Western New York farmers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we get ready to close out the month of July heading into August, one thing that will likely stay the same is the heat. Airport data from the National Weather Service shows that normally for the summer we should be seeing around six inches of rain, but this year we have only seen about half of that, which is putting some stress on some local farmers.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Greece man shot on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
GREECE, NY
point2homes.com

20 Creekside Drive, Churchville, Monroe County, NY, 14428

Listed by Deborah S. Campanella with RE/MAX Realty Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Rarely available opportunity! Village home on quiet street backing to Black Creek. Kayak across the creek, fish off your own private dock, or sit on the deck and watch the gorgeous sunrises/sunsets. Lovely four bedroom home overlooking Black Creek w/mud room, 1st flr laundry, living room, dining room, & open kitchen Mud room & living room walk out to patio & 16x32 inground pool. Oversized detached garage w/workshop, loft & rear access. NEW ROOF 6/22, replacement windows, fresh paint, new flooring, new pool pump, updated heating, & new circuit breakers. Flood insurance is not required. **Enjoy Churchville municipal electric & town paid trash pickup. Beautiful opportunity to lock in a home on the water, all while convenient to expressway for a quick 30 min drive to Rochester. ** Delayed Negotiation until 8/2/22 at 5:00 pm. **Open SUN 12:00-2:00 pm**
CHURCHVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County

POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy