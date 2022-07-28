Public Records for Week of July 28, 2022

www.ourdavie.com
Larry Dean Belton
Larry Dean Belton, 71, of Mocksville, NC, passed away in his Davie County home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Forsyth County, son of the late William H. Belton and Rebecca Ann Ratledge. Larry graduated from Parkland High School with the class of...
Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard
Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
I-73 between Gate City Blvd and Business 85 reopens after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident slowed down traffic on a busy stretch of interstate. According to Greensboro police, I-73 north between the Gate City Boulevard exit and Business 85 was down to one lane for a little while Monday. This shutdown was caused by a crash. It doesn’t appear there was any serious injuries […]
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
Man seriously injured after Kingsport Road shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greensboro. Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Greensboro officers were called to Kingsport Road about a shooting. They found a victim on the scene who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. No suspect information was given and the investigation is ongoing.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Vulgar political message flashes on Winston-Salem road sign, but no word yet on how it happened
A lighted sign flashed a vulgar message in Winston-Salem on Thursday before workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation were able to shut down the sign. The sign on Salem Parkway alternated between the statements, “F*** JOE BIDEN,” and “VOTE TRUMP 2024,” according to a driver who reported seeing the sign.
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
I-85 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The three right lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC-62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 3:55 p.m. and lasted until 5:19 p.m. Maps show […]
Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road. The closure began at 3:52 p.m. and lasted until 4:18 p.m. There is no […]
Local events
Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville, 7-10 a.m. Pork tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserold, coffee, OJ. Donations support church ministries. Benefit for Deputy Ryan Jones, 4-9 p.m., Cornerstone Church, NC 801 between Farmington and Bermuda Run. Barbecue, silent auction and...
Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
Roads clear after crash in Guilford County closes 3 lanes on I-85
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: NCDOT road maps show all roads clear as of 5:54 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: A crash in Guilford County on I-85 near Liberty Road has left 3 lanes closed. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the right lanes are closed near Exit...
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m.,off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect vehicle […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: July 17-23
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. D.E.M. Electric Company, Deewane Earl McDaniel, Troutman. Brittany Supply, Interstate Solutions, Inc., Iredell County. Cute Box, Cute Lil’ Box, Carolina de Araujo Morais, Statesville. Your Local NPR, Crystal Michelle Pedrero, Mooresville.
News Argus
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
