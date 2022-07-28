ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Public Records for Week of July 28, 2022

By Mike Barnhardt
Larry Dean Belton

Larry Dean Belton, 71, of Mocksville, NC, passed away in his Davie County home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Forsyth County, son of the late William H. Belton and Rebecca Ann Ratledge. Larry graduated from Parkland High School with the class of...
Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard

Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
FOX8 News

I-73 between Gate City Blvd and Business 85 reopens after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident slowed down traffic on a busy stretch of interstate. According to Greensboro police, I-73 north between the Gate City Boulevard exit and Business 85 was down to one lane for a little while Monday. This shutdown was caused by a crash. It doesn't appear there was any serious injuries […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
Mount Airy News

Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak

Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is "Zion Hill," but locals call it "Crooked Oak." There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a "His" and a "Hers.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The three right lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC-62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 3:55 p.m. and lasted until 5:19 p.m. Maps show […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Local events

Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville, 7-10 a.m. Pork tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserold, coffee, OJ. Donations support church ministries. Benefit for Deputy Ryan Jones, 4-9 p.m., Cornerstone Church, NC 801 between Farmington and Bermuda Run. Barbecue, silent auction and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of "a large amount of gunfire in the area." At the scene, investigators searched the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
HIGH POINT, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: July 17-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. D.E.M. Electric Company, Deewane Earl McDaniel, Troutman. Brittany Supply, Interstate Solutions, Inc., Iredell County. Cute Box, Cute Lil' Box, Carolina de Araujo Morais, Statesville. Your Local NPR, Crystal Michelle Pedrero, Mooresville.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
News Argus

1095 Hutton St Apt C

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors

A vigil was held after Kamarion "KD" Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
SALISBURY, NC

