Tough as nails: Ed Bowles proved his worth to Jack Ward

www.ourdavie.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking Traveler
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherRowan County, NC
Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice MooresvilleKim McKinneyMooresville, NC
Related
ourdavie.com
Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard
Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
ourdavie.com
Ronnie Charles Long
Ronnie Charles Long, 75 of Advance, NC passed away on July 28, 2022. Ronnie was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Winston-Salem, son of the late Robert Charles Long and Mary M. (Wood) Long. In life, Ronnie worked as a forklift operator for RJ Reynolds and QST until August of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
The race is on to refurbish storied North Wilkesboro Speedway before the opener
NORTH WILKESBORO — Barely an hour into the 9 a.m. start of the traditional workday — but three-plus hours into his day — Ronald Queen zipped about the North Wilkesboro Speedway on his gas-powered cart like he was racing for the checkered flag. And in a very...
ourdavie.com
Larry Dean Belton
Larry Dean Belton, 71, of Mocksville, NC, passed away in his Davie County home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Forsyth County, son of the late William H. Belton and Rebecca Ann Ratledge. Larry graduated from Parkland High School with the class of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
ourdavie.com
Benjamin ‘Benny’ F. King
Mr. Benjamin “Benny” F. King of Bermuda Run went home with the Lord on July 28, 2022. He was born in Davie County on Oct. 12, 1936 to Franklin Alexander King and Ila Mae Howard King and was one of nine surviving children. As a young boy, he enjoyed rabbit and squirrel hunting and loved playing baseball with his brothers. Benny was a lifelong sports fan. He was particularly fond of the New York Yankees, NASCAR racing, and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
wfmynews2.com
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MUSEP at Country Park canceled due to weather
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns. The event will not be taking place.
North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina. We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to WalletHub's latest survey. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. North Carolina ranks third when it comes to...
My 2 Cents: Turn signals... USE THEM!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was driving into work today I didn't know what I was going to do for my two cents but driving back from a story in High Point to Greensboro along i-85 it came to me.... turn signals people use them!. All right so my...
2 Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina win $1 million
Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the Charlotte area.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro
Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.
WBTV
Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors
A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near Wilkes County home
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A couple in Wilkes County said a lightning strike hit a tree near their home Thursday as they were sitting on their porch about 20 feet away and they caught it all on camera. "We were just sitting out there talking and we heard thunder...
Comments / 1