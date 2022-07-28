ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Tough as nails: Ed Bowles proved his worth to Jack Ward

By Brian Pitts
ourdavie.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ourdavie.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard

Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Ronnie Charles Long

Ronnie Charles Long, 75 of Advance, NC passed away on July 28, 2022. Ronnie was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Winston-Salem, son of the late Robert Charles Long and Mary M. (Wood) Long. In life, Ronnie worked as a forklift operator for RJ Reynolds and QST until August of...
ADVANCE, NC
ourdavie.com

Larry Dean Belton

Larry Dean Belton, 71, of Mocksville, NC, passed away in his Davie County home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Forsyth County, son of the late William H. Belton and Rebecca Ann Ratledge. Larry graduated from Parkland High School with the class of...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
Mocksville, NC
Sports
City
Troutman, NC
City
Monroe, NC
ourdavie.com

Benjamin ‘Benny’ F. King

Mr. Benjamin “Benny” F. King of Bermuda Run went home with the Lord on July 28, 2022. He was born in Davie County on Oct. 12, 1936 to Franklin Alexander King and Ila Mae Howard King and was one of nine surviving children. As a young boy, he enjoyed rabbit and squirrel hunting and loved playing baseball with his brothers. Benny was a lifelong sports fan. He was particularly fond of the New York Yankees, NASCAR racing, and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#Falcons#Tough As Nails#American Football#The Davie Rebels
wfmynews2.com

Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina. We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to WalletHub's latest survey. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. North Carolina ranks third when it comes to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Turn signals... USE THEM!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was driving into work today I didn't know what I was going to do for my two cents but driving back from a story in High Point to Greensboro along i-85 it came to me.... turn signals people use them!. All right so my...
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13

The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro

Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors

A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot in killed on July 15 in Concord. Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The District Attorney has released...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy