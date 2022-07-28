ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Living history: Seniors teach kids how things used to be

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 4 days ago
www.ourdavie.com

Comments / 1

County
Davie County, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
Davie County, NC
Society
forsythwoman.com

Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts

It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
CLEMMONS, NC
The Planking Traveler

Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body

If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.
GREENSBORO, NC
iredellfreenews.com

A mother’s nightmare, and her son’s everlasting gift

Chance Gunter spent the final year of his life fighting personal demons that led to a deep depression. Like many others battling mental illness, he sought relief for his pain in illegal drugs. On the day after his 27th birthday, the Statesville resident and father of two young children died...
STATESVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak

Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

More than 1,200 attendees explode at the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion

TDDC! TDDC! TDDC! Total Distraction Dance Company! Tick! Tick! Boom! The chant filled the stage and the parking lot of the William C. Sims Recreation Center where more than 1,200 residents, former residents, and other Happy Hill Garden enthusiasts crowded in to celebrate the 28th annual Happy Hill Reunion July 15-16.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
forsythwoman.com

Jack’s New Grass – Bonding with your power tools

Some ladies lunch, and some ladies lose themselves in their yards and flower gardens! If you are more like the second variety, Jack’s New Grass in Winston-Salem is a must-know local business, and their staff may become your new best friends. Serving Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, and Davie County since...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston Salem

Are you someone that feels invigorated, breathes easier, and feels more alive when you’re spending time by the ocean? If you don’t live near the coast or don’t get to visit often, thankfully there is another option for you to experience some of these same benefits – salt caves! Salt caves (also known as halotherapy) are popping up all over the US and Europe as more and more people have seen the healing benefits of salt. I first experienced a salt cave in South Carolina at Breath of Salt Spa.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

The South’s Woodstock?

This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Ronnie Charles Long

Ronnie Charles Long, 75 of Advance, NC passed away on July 28, 2022. Ronnie was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Winston-Salem, son of the late Robert Charles Long and Mary M. (Wood) Long. In life, Ronnie worked as a forklift operator for RJ Reynolds and QST until August of...
ADVANCE, NC
ourdavie.com

Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard

Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

