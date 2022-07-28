Tornado confirmed in Wyoming County; No injuries reported

Sunday July 31, 2022 — High pressure is moving its way across the lower Great Lakes region this weekend, bringing more sunshine to the area. While the beginning of the weekend was a bit on the cooler side, Sunday will feature slightly higher than average temperatures, as highs inch into the mid to upper 80s. Not only will the sun be out, but the humidity will stay manageable as well, even with a southwest breeze throughout the afternoon. Dew points will only be in the upper 50s, which is fairly manageable for this time of the year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO