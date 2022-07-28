Tornado confirmed in Wyoming County; No injuries reported

13wham.com
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
13 WHAM
July weather in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The 'Dog days' of August are here, and so is a warm and humid forecast. It's hard to believe that July has already come and gone. Let's take a look back at what was a very dry month and slightly cooler than normal month in Rochester.
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
13 WHAM
Crash slows traffic along officer's funeral procession route
Perinton, N.Y. — A crash on Route 31F is slowing traffic along the route of the post-funeral procession for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Fairport and South Lincoln roads, around the time the crowd began exiting the Blue Cross Arena after Mazurkiewicz's funeral service ended.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
13 WHAM
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
13 WHAM
Drought watch impacting Western New York farmers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we get ready to close out the month of July heading into August, one thing that will likely stay the same is the heat. Airport data from the National Weather Service shows that normally for the summer we should be seeing around six inches of rain, but this year we have only seen about half of that, which is putting some stress on some local farmers.
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
13 WHAM
More sunshine on the way today
Sunday July 31, 2022 — High pressure is moving its way across the lower Great Lakes region this weekend, bringing more sunshine to the area. While the beginning of the weekend was a bit on the cooler side, Sunday will feature slightly higher than average temperatures, as highs inch into the mid to upper 80s. Not only will the sun be out, but the humidity will stay manageable as well, even with a southwest breeze throughout the afternoon. Dew points will only be in the upper 50s, which is fairly manageable for this time of the year.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
13 WHAM
Another terrific weather night ahead
Saturday July 30, 2022 — The last weekend of July started with picture perfect weather. Partly sunny skies with puffy fair weather cumulus clouds will become mostly clear and stay dry overnight. As high pressure continues to march east across the area, the wind will gradually become more southwesterly...
Niagara Falls neighborhood with big rat problem
“There's a horrendous rat problem here. They're like everywhere,” declared Kyle Walker, resident, Niagara Falls. “They’re like everywhere — every day you see rates.”
13 WHAM
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
waynetimes.com
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
13 WHAM
Spencerport Canal Days returns after two-year pandemic break
Spencerport, N.Y. — Spencerport Canal Days is back this weekend, after its two-year break because of the pandemic. The event took play on July 30 and 31 with lots of arts and crafts vendors, a tasting tent, a children’s activity event, and more. "We have a wonderful community,...
Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe
UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
13 WHAM
Steuben County woman arrested after kids ingest edible marijuana
Hornellsville, N.Y. — A woman from Steuben County faces charges after two children allegedly ingested edible marijuana that belonged to her. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested July 26 in Hornellsville after the two children were hospitalized. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, the children ingested marijuana that was...
West Seneca man arraigned for murder
The 29-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
