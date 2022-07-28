Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

Mega

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned.

“The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s outrageous comments were flagged by lawyers right away in real-time. Yet, they continued.”

On Monday’s show, Joy Behar associated neo-Nazis with Turning Point USA summit saying:

“Neo-Nazis were out there in front of the conference with antisemitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich.”

Whoopi Goldberg erroneously added that the neo-Nazis were allowed into the event, before finally issuing a correction saying, “My point was metaphorical.”

That’s when Turning Point USA sent a cease-and-desist letter, resulting in an on-air apology from co-host Sara Haines on Wednesdays show.

“The show is called ‘The View’ and every lady on the panel is encouraged to have a point of view, but you cannot tell lies. You cannot defame people. Whoopi and Jo should know better,” adds an insider. “I can guarantee the do now after getting their asses handed to them by the lawyers. This sort of reckless talk could get the entire show cancelled.”

Reading a legal note during Wednesday’s show, co-host Sara Haines said:

“On Monday we talked about the fact there were openly neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the student action summit of the Turning Point USA. We want to make clear these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA.

A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group, “100 percent condemns those ideologies” and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area, but could not because they were on public property.

Also Turning Point USA wanted to clarify — wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA summit and not a Republican Party event. So, we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”