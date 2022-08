The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:. Autumn Halker, 32, Hancock. OUI (alcohol), two priors at Hancock, June 8, 2019. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Hancock, June 8, 2019. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior at Hancock, June 8, 2019. Dismissed.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO