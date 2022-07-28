Rural Health to host grand opening of new clinic on Aug. 12

selmasun.com
alabamanews.net
“National Night Out” to Be Celebrated with Events in Montgomery
National Night Out will be celebrated with events throughout Montgomery on Tuesday night. This event is part of a nationwide crime-fighting effort, designed to get people to meet their neighbors and law enforcement officers. It’s estimated that 38 million people will take part in 16,000 U.S. communities. People are...
selmasun.com
Main Street Marion to host info meeting on Thursday
Main Street Marion will host an info meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. The event is for those who missed a recent volunteer meeting held by Main Street Marion. The meeting will take place at the Wilbourne Building. A Facebook page for the event can be seen here.
Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Pine Level Incorporation: Community Meeting Set Aug. 22 at Marbury High School
Informational materials and petitions are being made available to residents regarding the proposed incorporation of Pine Level. A Community Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. August 22 at Marbury High School for those interested. Pine Level [Autauga County], AL – Members of the committee formed to pursue incorporation of...
WSFA
Night Experience returns to EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Visitors once again have a chance to experience the National Memorial for Peace and Justice at the Equal Justice Museum after dark. The memorial is offering limited night experiences through mid-September. Using sculpture, art, and design, the memorial creates a site where people can gather and reflect on America’s history of racial inequality.
selmasun.com
Airline at Craig Field flies boys group to NC leadership conference
City Jet Airlines out of Craig Field in Selma flew a group of teens in a summer program to a youth leadership conference in North Carolina. The Career Readiness Group with Gospel Tabernacle’s Summer Camp got the experience of their first airline flight this summer through a flight with Ron Mayes, CEO of City Jet Airlines, and James Edward Lovejoy. They joined other young men at the 2022 International Youth Leadership Conference in Charlotte, N.C.
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
selmasun.com
Marion City Council meets tonight
A meeting of the Marion City Council will take place tonight at 6 p.m. in the chambers of Marion City Hall. Due to COVID social distancing rules will be observed and will have limited seating. Meetings can be viewed via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802...
WSFA
City officials to break ground on new west Montgomery fire station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this week for a new fire station on Montgomery’s west side. The future home of Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current structure is about half a mile away on Rosa Parks Avenue.
lowndessignal.com
Deepwoods Soul Food serves tourists and locals alike
As you travel into Hayneville, you will find a local restaurant that has served as an anchor for the community for more than 10 years. Deepwoods Soul Food serves guests comfort foods such as fried chicken, pork chops, turkey wings, vegetables and desserts. “We don’t have any other restaurants besides...
WSFA
New infrastructure plan to address Lowndes County wastewater issues
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell along with several Washington, D.C. officials will be in Lowndes County this week to announce a new water infrastructure initiative for underserved rural communities. During the two-day visit, Rep. Sewell and administration officials will discuss solutions to longstanding environmental justice concerns for...
selmasun.com
Growing, innovative news agency hiring editor, reporter
Kingfisher Media, LLC, a family-owned company based in Selma, is looking for an editor and reporter to cover multiple markets in the Black Belt. Kingfisher Media operates weekly newspapers in the Black Belt that have digital and social media assets. Editors and reporters are needed to lead coverage of news, sports, features, education in print, online and through video, including a weekly newscast.
Popular Saraland restaurant to close in September
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular seafood restaurant in Saraland will be closing its doors in September 2022, according to a Facebook post. The Grand Junction, formerly known as Catfish Junction, will be closing after over 30 years of business. Management with The Grand Junction said they are planning to sell the business after an […]
selmasun.com
Hale County College & Career Academy to hold sports media day Aug. 8
Hale County College & Career Academy will hold SuperSports Rural Schools Media Day on Monday, August 8 and will feature six schools, including Francis Marion. The event will be similar to a press conference with Q&A from coaches and athletes. Hale County College & Career Academy is located at 19875...
WSFA
Conecuh County man makes Pine Orchard Pop wine
PINE ORCHARD, Ala. (WSFA) - Kennon Burt has been mixing up something special for decades, but this year will be his last. Burt’s been growing scuppernongs at his vineyard in Conecuh county for the last 40 years. He uses the fruit to make his own wine, Pine Orchard Pop.
WSFA
Crash causes delays on I-65 SB near U.S. 82
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash caused heavy delays Monday morning on Interstate 65 southbound near U.S 82 and the Southern Boulevard exit. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at exit 168, also known as U.S. 82/ South Boulevard. It caused the right lanes and right shoulder to be blocked.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Medical Helicopter that Crashed in Andalusia Was Based in Evergreen
Alabama News Network is learning more about the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia. Denisse Coffman, the vice president of communications of Air Methods, has released a statement that provides more details about the helicopter. “The AS 350 aircraft was from the Life Saver program based in Evergreen, AL. There was...
WSFA
Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
VIDEO: Medical helicopter crashes in Andalusia
UPDATE: ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has received new information on the helicopter crash in Andalusia. The helicopter crashed after being called to a nearby hospital, Andalusia Health. After taking off at Dean’s Field across from Dean’s Cake House, the helicopter crashed on the edge of the field, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake […]
selmasun.com
Highest paying jobs in Tuscaloosa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
