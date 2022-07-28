Meet your officers at Tuesday’s National Night Out

www.ourdavie.com
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking Traveler
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherRowan County, NC
Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice MooresvilleKim McKinneyMooresville, NC
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
wfmynews2.com
Police respond to call about multiple car break-ins in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a suspicious person breaking in multiple cars in the area of Old Thomasville Road in Archdale Friday. Victims were able to give descriptions of what the suspect was wearing and a list of items that were taken...
Police respond to calls about a 'large amount of gunfire' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police got a call about a large number of shots fired in the area of 1500 Oakshire Court. Officers said while on scene searching for suspects, evidence, and possible people who were hit by shots, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in SC
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
Winston-Salem shooting sends one person to the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot. When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.
A fight in Winston-Salem Sunday morning leads to a shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sampans Chinese Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway. At the time of the incident, police said the restaurant was closed but there was...
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
Shots fired in Arizona Pete's nightclub parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to shots fired in Arizona Pete's parking lot on Patterson Street over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the night club. Police said off-duty officers were there and called in the shooting. Investigators said shots were fired from a...
3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m.,off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect vehicle […]
Highway Patrol: 1 person dead after tractor-trailer collides with man
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died after a tractor-trailer collided with a worker at a processing plant. According to a release sent Monday, troopers responded to a call Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road in Iredell County.
Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
WXII 12
'We will be back': Kernersville skating ring catches fire, staff says 'extensive damage' left behind
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Staff of "Skate World" in Kernersville say they plan to re-open in the future after a Sunday afternoon fire caused extensive damage. According to the Kernersville Fire Marshals Office, crews were called to Skate World just before 12:30 p.m. regarding the fire. After their arrival, the fire escalated to a second alarm incident and multiple other agencies were called to help assist.
Offender found dead in Randolph Co. Detention Center, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An offender at the Randolph County Detention Center was found unresponsive by the staff on July 18, according to a press release. Shortly after 9 a.m., detention center staff and medical staff found them unresponsive during routine medical checks. Medical staff members performed CPR until EMS arrived.
Inmate death at Randolph County Detention Center
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in the Randolph County Detention Center has died, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on July 18, detention center staff were conducting medical rounds when they found an unresponsive inmate. Medical staff and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived. The inmate was taken […]
WBTV
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
Greensboro man accused of having stolen gun during Reidsville robbery
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery in Reidsville. According to police, they responded to an armed robbery on South Scales Street on Sunday. As a result of this armed robbery, Julio Remone Mickel, of Greensboro, was arrested. Mickel was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a […]
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
WXII 12
High Point: 3 people charged for attempting to rob a man with a shotgun, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three men attempted to steal a man's vehicle with a shotgun, officers said. High Point officers responded to an armed robbery Sunday night, just before 10 p.m. This was in the 700 block of Russell Terrace. A man reported that he was sitting in his...
