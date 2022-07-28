ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Icy! Angelina Jolie Attempted To Serve Brad Pitt With Court Paperwork At SAG Awards

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
Angelina Jolie and her team tried to embarrass Brad Pitt big time by hiring a process server to hand him legal documents in front of his famous friends at the SAG Awards, Radar has learned.

Sources said the 47-year-old actress needed to have Pitt served with a subpoena as part of their legal battle over the $164 million French winery.

An insider said Jolie hired multiple process servers to stand outside different entrances of the SAG Awards at the February award show.

Pitt was expected to show but ended up not making it. The source told Page Six that Jolie was likely to try again at the Oscars but the actor’s legal team put an end to that by reaching a deal with her lawyers on service.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt sued Jolie accusing her of improperly selling her stake in a French vineyard called Chateau Miraval.

The couple purchased the winery while together in 2008. The actor said the goal was to make it a family business for their children.

The Seven actor said he put in a substantial amount of money and time to make it a global success. However, he said after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 the winery became a hot topic during negotiations.

He said she initially agreed to have him compensated for his hard work but then made an unreasonable demand. The talks cooled off for years until Jolie came back to the table in 2021.

She told Pitt she couldn’t own an interest in an alcohol company due to her personal beliefs. He said they started to work on finding a third party to buy her interest in the company.

However, he said she pulled out of talks after a ruling came down in their custody case that was favorable to him. Pitt said Jolie then sold her stake to a company called Tenute del Mondo — which is owned by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler .

Pitt said Shefler and his team came in and have caused havoc. He said they have tried a hostile takeover and made various threats against him.

The actor demands Jolie’s sale be voided and Shefler kicked out of the company. The defendants have yet to respond to the case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jolie recently scored a small victory in the case with the judge ordering Pitt to turn over specific documents in discovery.

