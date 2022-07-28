ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palacios, TX

Palacios ISD continues free meals for students

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
PALACIOS, Texas – The Palacios Independent School District announced on Thursday, July 28, that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year.

Schools that qualify to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge. They also eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators. It also helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

The Palacios ISD provided the above information and photo.

