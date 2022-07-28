ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil president rips Leonardo DiCaprio over Amazon deforestation tweet: 'Give up your yacht before lecturing'

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
www.foxnews.com

Sunshine Bear
3d ago

The President is actually correct. While I appreciate celebrities bringing focus to issues when your carbon footprint is in the .01% you no longer have any gravitas on the issue and should probably keep quiet.

J Hardy
3d ago

What about all the farmland in the U.S that is being turned into suburbs. Don't hear anyone talking about where we are going to get our food.

Russell Brown
1d ago

we gotta stop listening to what celebrities have to say. they are not us and we aren't them. their opinions mean nothing. this guy is on a yacht with Spider-Man swinging around 1000 gallons per mile.

