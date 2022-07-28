ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Stoney Urges National Night Out Participation Despite Violence

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Richmond mayor Levar Stoney urging people to get involved with National Night Out this coming Tuesday.

Stoney saying that along with the rise in the amount of gun violence in the city, it might deter people from planning an event. He says getting a National Night Out activity together is now even more important. It's an opportunity for people to not only get to know their community police officers, but also a chance to have people get to know their neighbors.

He says that the Richmond Police Department does all it can to deter gun violence, but Stoney says it's difficult to do that when there are not adequate gun control laws.

Stoney says Richmond Police are using a "both/and" approach to fight gun violence, not an "either/or"...which means they're doing everything they can possibly do.

Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

