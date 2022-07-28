Stoney Urges National Night Out Participation Despite Violence

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Richmond mayor Levar Stoney urging people to get involved with National Night Out this coming Tuesday.

Stoney saying that along with the rise in the amount of gun violence in the city, it might deter people from planning an event. He says getting a National Night Out activity together is now even more important. It's an opportunity for people to not only get to know their community police officers, but also a chance to have people get to know their neighbors.

He says that the Richmond Police Department does all it can to deter gun violence, but Stoney says it's difficult to do that when there are not adequate gun control laws.

Stoney says Richmond Police are using a "both/and" approach to fight gun violence, not an "either/or"...which means they're doing everything they can possibly do.