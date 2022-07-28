11-year-old girl in Florida Panhandle found safe after Amber Alert

www.wptv.com
Related
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
WESH
Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl but later canceled Thursday. Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found safe after last being seen in Escambia County, according to law enforcement. She may have been in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis. He was listed as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
One ejected, 3-month-old seriously injured in collision by St. Johns County rest area
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Two people, including a 3-month-old child, were injured in a collision by the St. Johns County rest area Sunday morning. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Florida highway patrol reports that at 11:25 a.m. Sunday a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on the center...
NBC Miami
1 Dead After Escaping Ambulance While Driving on Florida's Turnpike: FHP
A man died Saturday morning after jumping out of an ambulance while on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said, Rolando Sagaro, 32, was being transported from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a private ambulance around 5:40 a.m. Officials said Sagaro became uncooperative...
Florida Fentanyl Trafficker Busted After Search Warrant At His Home
A Florida man is facing multiple felony charges after detectives with our Vice & Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant Friday morning at his residence that turned up dangerous drugs including cocaine and fentanyl. Jude Dorestal, 37, Naples, is charged with trafficking cocaine of 200
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtoncounty.news
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
Doctor refuses to sign Florida woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest
Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, who passed away last month at the age of 76, are dealing with the unthinkable. No one will sign the death certificate, so her body remains at a funeral home.
‘Truly despicable’: Florida caretaker accused of stealing more than $47K from senior
A Florida caretaker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Click10.com
Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys
STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Family, health officials give update on Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — People across the country are praying for a 13-year-old Florida boybattling a brain-eating amoeba following a trip to Port Charlotte Beach. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
wtxl.com
Harmful bacteria prompt officials to issue 'no swim' advisory for multiple Florida beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Harmful bacteria prompts Florida health officials to issue a "no swim" advisory for multiple beaches. "The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits," the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said in a news release.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yonkerstimes.com
Road Rage Leads to Massachusetts Man Menacing Driver and Family with a Gun
On July 10, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 684 in the town of Southeast for a report of a man menacing another motorist with a firearm. Troopers located the suspect’s vehicle northbound near mile marker 27. Investigation determined the man, identified as Justin D. Blundell, got into a road rage incident with another operator and menaced the victim, who had children in the vehicle, with an illegally possessed H&K P2000 9MM handgun.
flkeysnews.com
Three snorkelers die in the Keys, and a state police boat was possibly involved with one
The body of a 27-year-old man from Port Orange, Florida, was pulled from the water in the Lower Keys, and state wildlife police called it a “fatal boating accident” that possibly could have involved one of their own patrol boats. The man had been snorkeling off Key Haven...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot, police say
BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday night in the southeastern city of Bogalusa, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Bogalusa Police Department. A family member of the rapper, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,...
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
Comments / 6