Indianapolis, IN

Downtown Indy Chick-fil-A to open next week

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Customers will be able to get chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, milkshakes and lemonade from the shop from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday with dine-in, pickup and delivery services.

Operated by franchisee Kevin Brown, a former U.S. Air Force officer and Rolls-Royce employee, it will be the 29th store to open in the Indianapolis area, and the third in Mile Square. A Chick-fil-A operates at Circle Centre Mall, and one recently opened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The IUPUI campus also has a Chick-fil-A outlet.

Founded in 1967, the private, family-owned Atlanta, Georgia-based company has 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The Fountain RoomBottleworks District restaurant melds supper club and steakhouse

Brown’s shop, which will employ 50 to 70 people, will provide free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 local heroes at its opening.

In conjunction with the store’s launch, the company will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America for distribution in the Indianapolis area.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

Comments / 1

 

