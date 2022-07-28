ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists prepare for one of the largest immersive art and light events

By Camri Nelson
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
WKRC

'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
spectrumnews1.com

Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years

CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
luxury-houses.net

Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000

The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
northcollegehill.org

Food Truck Friday!

FTF Events take place at the NCH Administration Building: 1500 W. Galbraith Rd. Visit our Food Truck Fridays web page to learn about our vendors and their menu offerings. SAVE THE DATES! Our Food Truck Friday events are always on the first Friday of the month, now through Nov 4th!
spectrumnews1.com

Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show

VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
spectrumnews1.com

Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps

OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com

Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
thexunewswire.com

2356 Park Ave unit 110

2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
point2homes.com

8781 Sentry Drive, Florence, Boone County, KY, 41042

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You won't find a better home at this price! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level home has been lovingly maintained. The vaulted ceilings on the main floor add a spacious feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space & a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in the dining area that walks out to the backyard & patio or step down to the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with attached bath & walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Convenient location off Pleasant Valley Road.
spectrumnews1.com

How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives

CINCINNATI — In 2020, overdose deaths spiked across Ohio, and in the months since, the Ohio Department of Health reports they’ve remained above pre-pandemic levels. More than 80% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Groups like Harm Reduction Ohio point to these statistics as a call to...
