Artists prepare for one of the largest immersive art and light events

spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
spectrumnews1.com
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
northcollegehill.org
Food Truck Friday!
FTF Events take place at the NCH Administration Building: 1500 W. Galbraith Rd. Visit our Food Truck Fridays web page to learn about our vendors and their menu offerings. SAVE THE DATES! Our Food Truck Friday events are always on the first Friday of the month, now through Nov 4th!
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's a full list of events
CINCINNATI — It's going to be a busy weekend in Cincinnati with plenty of events and shows happening around the city. Whether it's an air show or a festival dedicated to Goetta, there's plenty on tap. Find the full list of events below. The 47th annual Dayton Air Show...
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Father and son helicopter pilots make history at Dayton Air Show
VANDALIA, Ohio — History is being made by a father-son helicopter pilot duo at the Dayton Air Show. U.S. Army Captain Jeff Moss Jr. loaded up into his Guardian Apache Helicopter, getting ready to take to the skies at the Dayton Air Show. “I’ve been coming to the Dayton...
Free backpack giveaway in Bond Hill plans to help hundreds of families
"A Day of Blessing" started in 2021 as way to help students return to the classroom after a remote learning for year because of the COVID pandemic.
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
WLWT 5
Mask mandates: Where mask requirements stand at Cincinnati-area colleges, universities
CINCINNATI — With COVID-19 levels on the rise in the Cincinnati region, some colleges and universities are changing their mask requirements ahead of the school year. Below is a breakdown of each college and university and their current requirements. UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI. Due to the high level of COVID-19...
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
thexunewswire.com
2356 Park Ave unit 110
2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
Robin Dahms: Expressing a grief too deep, after watching her husband die from cancer
Robin Dahms watched her husband Paul, 53, die from cancer over a period of two years and is sharing this poem — and her deep grief — with our readers. They were married 19 years. Grief Before Death. I don’t want to live this life without you.
point2homes.com
8781 Sentry Drive, Florence, Boone County, KY, 41042
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You won't find a better home at this price! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level home has been lovingly maintained. The vaulted ceilings on the main floor add a spacious feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space & a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in the dining area that walks out to the backyard & patio or step down to the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with attached bath & walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Convenient location off Pleasant Valley Road.
spectrumnews1.com
How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives
CINCINNATI — In 2020, overdose deaths spiked across Ohio, and in the months since, the Ohio Department of Health reports they’ve remained above pre-pandemic levels. More than 80% of those deaths were due to fentanyl. Groups like Harm Reduction Ohio point to these statistics as a call to...
Comments / 0