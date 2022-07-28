ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome Tang completes Kansas State basketball staff with assistant coach Rodney Perry

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang completed his full-time staff Wednesday with the addition of veteran college and high school coach Rodney Perry as the Wildcats' third assistant.

Perry, who spent the past year building Link Academy in Branson, Mo., into a national high power, also led the MOKAN Elite AAU team to its third championship in the Peach Jam, a signature Nike Elite Youth Basketball League tournament in North Augusta, S.C.

"I couldn't be more excited about adding someone of the quality — on and off the basketball court — as Rodney Perry," Tang said. "Obviously he is a terrific coach and winner. Just look at what he was able to do in just one season at Link Academy, and his many years working with one of the best grassroots organizations in MOKAN Elite.

"But he is more than just an elite basketball mind. He fits in with our staff because of his values and character."

Perry joins a K-State staff that already includes associate head coach Ulric Maligi and assistant Jareem Dowling, along with chief of staff Marco Borne.

Perry has 28 years of coaching experience, including 15 at the college level and six as a high school head coach. He also founded a pair of successful AAU teams: the Springfield (Mo.) Rockets in 1994 and MOKAN Elite in 2006.

Perry's resume includes six years as a college head coach at Avila University in Kansas City, Mo., plus stops as an assistant at Southwest Baptist, Duquesne, Western Illinois, Oral Roberts and Missouri-Kansas City.

"My family and I are extremely grateful and feel blessed to be joining such an incredible staff and university," Perry said. "I know the goals coach Tang has for the Wildcat family and community.

"The expectations are extremely high. I am committed to working extremely hard to ensure that these goals are achieved."

In his one year building the Link Academy program, Perry led the Lions to a 34-2 record and runner-up finish in the Geico National Tournament. MOKAN Elite went 26-4, including a 53-52 victory over Team Takeover in the Peach Jam championship game on July 24.

As a player, Perry spent two years at Arkansas-Fort Smith (1989-91) and two at Missouri State (1991-93), where he received a physical education degree.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jerome Tang completes Kansas State basketball staff with assistant coach Rodney Perry

