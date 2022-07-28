Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey

sojo1049.com
Related
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
6 parts of New Jersey that will make you forget you live in New Jersey
Most people in our state tend to travel in a pretty small circle of their own area. One reason is our population density and the fact that you can find anything you want or need very close to where you live or work. New Jersey not only has a diversity of population but landscape and scenery as well.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
roi-nj.com
IDI Logistics acquires two premium land sites in the Route 287/Exit 10 and Princeton submarkets
Atlanta-based IDI Logistics acquired two land sites in New Jersey totaling approximately 32 acres. IDIL plans to redevelop the sites into two state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution buildings. Both sites are currently encumbered by office buildings. The first acquisition site consists of 14 acres located at 1551 S. Washington Ave. in Piscataway in...
New Jersey Monthly
Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More
Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network
I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
Popular ice cream shop is opening a new delicious location
There’s been a lot of ice cream news lately, from pork roll ice cream to ice cream shops expansions and now there’s another expansion by a New Jersey favorite. Nicholas Creamery, which has locations in Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Fair Haven, and Long Branch, will soon open a new store in a former Sears Auto Center in Middletown, according to the Asbury Park Press.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0