4 dead, 6 hurt in head-on crash that shut California highway

kmph.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson...
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire
Crews responded to a "suspicious" car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Collision on Star Way and Bangs Avenue in Modesto Area
The California Highway Patrol reported a car accident on Star Way in the Modesto area on the afternoon of July 28, 2022. The crash took place around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Star Way and Bangs Avenue and involved two vehicles. Details on Car Accident on Star Way in...
Traffic impacted after a fatal collision near Woodward Reservoir (Oakdale, CA)
Traffic impacted after a fatal collision near Woodward Reservoir (Oakdale, CA)Nationwide Report. Traffic was impacted after a deadly crash Friday afternoon near Woodward Reservoir. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near Woodward Reservoir, north of Oakdale at around 3:45 p.m. after getting reports of a head-on collision [...]
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
KSBW.com
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Double Fatal Crash In Oakdale
Oakdale, CA – A double fatal crash on 26 Mile Road in the Oakdale area near Woodward Reservoir yesterday afternoon backed up traffic. The CHP reported that a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a Ford F-150 pickup hit head-on. One person was pinned inside of a vehicle and had to be freed by first responders. They detailed that both drivers succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
All victims in the Rio Vista head-on crash identified by police
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department released the names of the three people that died after their car, a Honda Accord, was involved in a head-on collision along State Route 12 on Wednesday, a crash that also resulted in the death of a passenger in the other vehicle. Police said that […]
Traffic crash closes section of North Main Street
Update: North Main Street at Pringle Ave. reopens to traffic WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Walnut Creek Saturday morning were reporting a section of North Main Street was closed due to a traffic crash. The Walnut Creek Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:13 a.m. Police said North Main Street was […]
Two victims involved in San Jose shooting, one with life-threating injury
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police units are currently at the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Umbarger Rd. Sunday morning according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. Two male victims are involved in the shooting. One victim transported themselves to the hospital. The other victim is reported […]
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
Crash in Rio Vista on state Route 12 kills 4, injures 6
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said four people died around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after a head-on crash along state Route 12 in Rio Vista. The crash occurred between Summerset Road and Church Road, according to police. The collision was between a 2003 Honda Accord, with three people inside, and […]
L.A. Weekly
Amanda Peters Pronounced Dead after Head-On Crash on State Route 29 [Napa, CA]
Traffic Collision near Imola Avenue Left One Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision occurred around 10:10 p.m. on State Route 29 near Imola Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said a 1988 Cadillac traveling southbound on the northbound lanes on State Route 29 crashed head-on into an...
4 dead, 6 injured in major crash on SF Bay Area highway
Four people died and six were wounded in a major traffic collision Wednesday night on California's Highway 12 near the town of Rio Vista in Solano County, officials said.
Comments / 0