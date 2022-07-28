1960 Chevy Corvette Big Brake Fuelie Mecum Auction Bound

gmauthority.com
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
MotorTrend Magazine
Was the 2019 Corvette ZR1 the Greatest Corvette Ever Built? A Look at Its History
The ZR1 tag has been around, with and without a hyphen, for decades, and has always been associated with high-performance Corvette options. Our personal favorite would have to be the 2019 Corvette ZR1 with its insane power output, bleeding-edge aerodynamics, and aggressive looks. But the ZR1 tag has some interesting heritage behind it.
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
Ford Explorer Drives Over Corvette Like It's Not There
There's no shortage of videos on the internet showing ridiculous car crashes, and we skip millions of them. Even Formula 1 drivers run out of talent sometimes, so we shouldn't fault new supercar owners too much for stuffing their expensive new toys. But this latest video that's been circulating on Twitter has us scratching our heads. It involves a previous generation Ford Explorer SUV and a teal blue C4 Chevrolet Corvette. Things don't end well for the Chevy.
fordauthority.com
1994 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat With Just 17K Miles Up For Auction
With collector interest and values in old pickups skyrocketing in recent years, we’re beginning to see more and more low-mile examples emerge for sale, for obvious reasons. Vintage pickups are bringing big bucks at auction these days, though we aren’t just talking about the 1970s and prior anymore – trucks from the 1990s are beginning to creep up in value, too. That will likely include this gorgeous 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat currently listed for sale at Bring a Trailer, as it has just 17k miles on the clock and looks almost as good as new.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
Top Speed
Nürburgring Expert Drives The C8 Corvette for The First Time and is Blown Away
The Nürburgring Nordschleife has the tendency of putting the egos of unsuspecting drivers in check. Those with years of experience know even better that you can’t find every nuance in every one of the 154 turns. Keeping the car clean over 12.9 miles is a grueling test of both endurance and consistency.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race
With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Chevy Silverado Introduction In Brazil
Nearly two years after GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors planned to introduce the Chevy Silverado in Brazil, the automaker has just officially confirmed its plan to market the full-size pickup starting in 2023 in the South American country. GM’s South American subsidiary confirmed that the Chevy Silverado 1500...
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
Autoweek.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6
The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Radiant Package Available To Order Again
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Volt Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $20K, Says KBB
More consumers may seek out an affordable hybrid or electric used vehicle in the coming years as gas prices continue to rise. GM fans that find themselves in the market for a well-priced, second-hand hybrid can remain loyal to the company, as the 2016 model year Chevy Volt is among the best eco-friendly used vehicles around, according to Kelley Blue Book.
gmauthority.com
Inkas Launches Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition
Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has unveiled their latest armored Cadillac Escalade SUV, offering high levels of luxury and refinement in a completely bespoke cabin space, as well as a BR6 armor level for advanced security and full-perimeter protection. Dubbed the Chairman VIP Edition, the new Inkas armored Cadillac Escalade is...
