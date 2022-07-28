Big bucks in Belle Glade with $177K winning Fantasy 5 ticket

cbs12.com
cbs12.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
Arlington Hills Lotto player wins $1,000 a week, for life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a busy week for Florida Lottery players in Jacksonville. One lucky Jacksonville local will be collecting $1,000 a week, for life. On Thursday, July 28, someone walked into the BP gas station on Merrill Road in Arlington Hills. A Cash4Life ticket was purchased,...
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with...
cbs12.com
Giving back to the community: Boca Raton Airport Authority hosts school supply drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten boxes full of school supplies were donated to the Boca Raton Airport Authority's (BRAA) annual 'Back to School Supply Drive' on Saturday. The BRAA used the supplies to fill backpacks at the 'Back to School Bash' that the Spirt of Giving hosts each year for Palm Beach County.
cbs12.com
Local Red Cross volunteers help families in Kentucky
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross says they have more than 200 volunteer workers in Kentucky, two of them from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast chapter. The volunteers are witnessing firsthand the scale of this tragedy as they help families put their lives back together after the flood water took away everything they had.
cbs12.com
Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with PBSO?
Boynton Beach, FL (CBS12) — The next step has been taken in the question of whether Boynton Beach will merge its police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO has now submitted its proposal for a possible merger. A city commissioner and a former city commissioner think...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County school leaders to discuss changes as summer break ends
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're into August, and the countdown to return to school is on. The School District of Palm Beach County will be holding a back-to-school news conference at 1 p.m. Monday. Officials are expected to address the changes from last year that families should expect when school resumes Aug. 10.
cbs12.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
islandernews.com
Four Miami hospitals make list of best hospitals in Florida
US News & World reports recently updated their hospital rankings, evaluating 247 Florida hospitals in the process, determining that the Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ranks as the number one hospital in Florida. But Miami was well represented on the list. Baptist Health’s Baptist Hospital in Miami rated high, coming in as the...
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
cw34.com
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
cbs12.com
Still warm overnight Sunday as the heat continues for the start of August
A few passing clouds this evening with a coastal shower or two possible by Monday morning. It'll stay warm overnight with lows returning to the middle 70s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Expect a hot start to August with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as...
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Florida
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.
cbs12.com
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts
More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
850wftl.com
I-95 SB closed at Okeechobee Blvd for massive fatal accident
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down Interstate 95 southbound from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to past Okeechobee Boulevard as of 6:00 am Friday due to a fatal pedestrian accident. At this time traffic is getting by on the right shoulder only as fire...
