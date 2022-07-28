ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Big bucks in Belle Glade with $177K winning Fantasy 5 ticket

By Gary Detman
cbs12.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone bought a ticket on the Treasure Coast that came close to winning the $1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Florida Lottery says two tickets in the Sunshine State won second-tier prizes of $1 million. One of those tickets was purchased at the Cumberland...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with...
DES PLAINES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belle Glade, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
cbs12.com

Local Red Cross volunteers help families in Kentucky

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross says they have more than 200 volunteer workers in Kentucky, two of them from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast chapter. The volunteers are witnessing firsthand the scale of this tragedy as they help families put their lives back together after the flood water took away everything they had.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Should the Boynton Beach Police Department merge with PBSO?

Boynton Beach, FL (CBS12) — The next step has been taken in the question of whether Boynton Beach will merge its police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO has now submitted its proposal for a possible merger. A city commissioner and a former city commissioner think...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fla#The Florida Lottery
cbs12.com

Man wanted for stealing iPhones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Four Miami hospitals make list of best hospitals in Florida

US News & World reports recently updated their hospital rankings, evaluating 247 Florida hospitals in the process, determining that the Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ranks as the number one hospital in Florida. But Miami was well represented on the list. Baptist Health’s Baptist Hospital in Miami rated high, coming in as the...
MIAMI, FL
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Market shift: more buyers are starting to cancel their housing contracts

More buyers are canceling their pending home contracts in South Florida, a sign that the market may be shifting away from the boom of the last two years. In June, 22.1% of pending home sales were canceled in West Palm Beach, 22% of pending sales were canceled in Fort Lauderdale, while 21.5% were canceled in Miami, according to data from RedFin. “The rates of cancellations tend to be correlated ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

I-95 SB closed at Okeechobee Blvd for massive fatal accident

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down Interstate 95 southbound from Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard to past Okeechobee Boulevard as of 6:00 am Friday due to a fatal pedestrian accident. At this time traffic is getting by on the right shoulder only as fire...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy