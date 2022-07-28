Suspects fired 42 rounds towards crowd of people in Stockton

kmph.com
Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Oakland police ask for assistance in search for suspects in May fatal shooting
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.Surveillance video shows the man killed at a food truck was simply waiting for his food. One gunman didn't even look as he fired his gun.The shooting happened at a food truck on May 12th near the corner of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale District.In the surveillance footage, it appeared the victim Jose Amaya-Ramos and a friend were waiting for their order when the three gunmen walked up. The robbers...
Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl found during San Leandro traffic stop, arrest made
SAN LEANDRO – An Oakland man was arrested after nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in San Leandro over the weekend.According to San Leandro Police, an officer was on routine patrol Saturday when he pulled over the suspect for an unspecified traffic violation near the area of Marina Boulevard and Aurora Drive.Police said the officer established probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, nearly two pounds of fentanyl was found.The search also yielded marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine, which police said was bundled for selling purposes. Along with the drugs, police said the suspect had nearly $3,000 in cash."I want to thank our weekend midnight officers who worked together to make this investigation complete and safe, as a minute amount of fentanyl can be deadly," Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a statement Monday.Police said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Marvin Flores, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.According to jail records, Flores is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
thesfnews.com
Two Suspects In Custody For Road Rage Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO—Police have two people in custody who are facing an attempted murder charge and other charges in their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 27. Gun shots were heard around 4:15 p.m. that day on Lombard and Laguna Streets. When police arrived...
KCRA.com
8 U-Haul trucks in Sacramento damaged after fire; officials suspect fuel theft as possible cause
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire in Sacramento that seriously damaged seven U-Haul trucks might have stemmed from fuel theft, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation but said there has been an increase in fuel thefts. This fire happened at the U-Haul center at Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.
Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson...
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
Man indicted on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons charges
(BCN) — A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire
Crews responded to a "suspicious" car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man in underwear banged on doors, screaming, bleeding from the head, CA cops say
A man is in critical condition at a hospital and is not expected to live after he went up to front doors of homes bleeding and screaming, California police said. Officers responded to a residential block just before 11 p.m. on July 27 and found a man wearing only underwear sitting on top of a vehicle, according to a news release from the Stockton Police Department.
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Woman Arrested in Suspected Fatal DUI Crash in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek Police Department reports that a Concord woman was arrested Saturday morning after a suspected DUI crash killed one pedestrian and sent another to the hospital with major injuries. According to police, On July 30th, at about 1:50 a.m., a WCPD officer heard a crash in the area...
Mountain Democrat
RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic
An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
