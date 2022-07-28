Atlantic Health System acquires facilities from Lehigh Valley Health

www.roi-nj.com
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
WFMZ-TV Online
Atlantic Health System purchases Lopatcong Twp. Coordinated Health offices from LVHN
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. – Coordinated Health facilities in Lopatcong Township have a new owner. Atlantic Health System has purchased the Warren County health care centers from Lehigh Valley Health Network. The transaction includes the offices at the Red School Lane campus, which feature an ambulatory facility offering primary care,...
roi-nj.com
IDI Logistics acquires two premium land sites in the Route 287/Exit 10 and Princeton submarkets
Atlanta-based IDI Logistics acquired two land sites in New Jersey totaling approximately 32 acres. IDIL plans to redevelop the sites into two state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution buildings. Both sites are currently encumbered by office buildings. The first acquisition site consists of 14 acres located at 1551 S. Washington Ave. in Piscataway in...
New affordable housing complex The Mill at Easton celebrates opening of 55 units (PHOTOS)
One of South Side Easton’s most significant and longest-gestating projects officially opened on Monday. The Mill at Easton, a new affordable housing community, opened its doors on Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the development partners, local officials and representatives from organizations that provided funding for the project. The $18 million project broke ground in September 2020.
Mercury
Area hospitals receive national recognition for performance
Several hospitals in the tri-county region have received national recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings. Three Tower Health hospitals and Main Line Health’s four acute care hospitals have all been recognized in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings.
N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion
Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
Check Out Which Local Hospitals Are Among Best in Region
Two Chester County hospitals have been included among the seventeen best hospitals in the Philadelphia region by U.S. News & World Report, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The hospitals were ranked based on measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care,...
bulletin-news.com
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
roi-nj.com
New Leaders Council – New Jersey names new chapter director
New Leaders Council – New Jersey on Monday said it named Mayrose Wegmann to serve as its next director, effective Aug. 1. Wegman assumes the role from Chapter Director Petra Gaskins, who is stepping down to run for city council in New Brunswick. Additionally, Robert Matos-Moran will replace outgoing...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
roi-nj.com
NJCU partners with Google program to train 200,000 Latino Students in Digital Skills
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced it is participating in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program. Through a $2 million investment in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the program will train 200,000 Latino students by 2025. The initiative will help Latino students at 35 Hispanic Serving...
The 15 best hospitals in N.J., ranked by U.S. News & World Report
Morristown Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center again topped the list as the best hospitals in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. The ranking — which has been compiled for more than three decades — is a nationwide assessment of dozens of medical and surgical services.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Lehigh Valley planners raise major concerns over 5.9M square feet of industrial space eyed for Slate Belt
A proposed industrial park with 12 buildings totaling nearly 5.9 million square feet on 800-plus acres in the Slate Belt will require significant investments in traffic improvements and potentially wastewater treatment to be successful. That’s the read of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, which on Thursday night discussed an early...
P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
Pocono Canna Fest sparked interest in medical THC
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A festival bringing awareness to CBD and medical marijuana made a stop in the Poconos for the weekend. The Canna Med Show features dozens of vendors including medical marijuana dispensaries and live entertainment. This is the festival’s first time hosting at the West End Fairgrounds. One of the organizers tells […]
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
Times News
New Tripoli bank executive retiring Aug. 1
Judy Peters, senior vice president who handled executive assistant duties and shareholder relationships for New Tripoli Bank, is officially retiring effective Aug. 1. Peters worked for the bank in various capacities over her 47-year career and is looking forward to cherishing and making memories with her grandchildren. Dave Hunsicker, chairman...
He fought for housing voucher-holders in Philly. Now he wants to do it in Easton.
Affordable housing is hard to come by in the Lehigh Valley. Easton is no exception. So the Housing Authority of the City of Easton looked for someone with experience handling a large affordable housing program to come and run the city’s authority. Tyler Martin oversaw the housing choice voucher...
