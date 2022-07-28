Newark Beth Israel’s Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Program earns national accreditation

www.roi-nj.com
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
NJCU partners with Google program to train 200,000 Latino Students in Digital Skills
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced it is participating in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program. Through a $2 million investment in the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the program will train 200,000 Latino students by 2025. The initiative will help Latino students at 35 Hispanic Serving...
New Leaders Council – New Jersey names new chapter director
New Leaders Council – New Jersey on Monday said it named Mayrose Wegmann to serve as its next director, effective Aug. 1. Wegman assumes the role from Chapter Director Petra Gaskins, who is stepping down to run for city council in New Brunswick. Additionally, Robert Matos-Moran will replace outgoing...
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
IDI Logistics acquires two premium land sites in the Route 287/Exit 10 and Princeton submarkets
Atlanta-based IDI Logistics acquired two land sites in New Jersey totaling approximately 32 acres. IDIL plans to redevelop the sites into two state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution buildings. Both sites are currently encumbered by office buildings. The first acquisition site consists of 14 acres located at 1551 S. Washington Ave. in Piscataway in...
Atlantic Health System purchases Lopatcong Twp. Coordinated Health offices from LVHN
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. – Coordinated Health facilities in Lopatcong Township have a new owner. Atlantic Health System has purchased the Warren County health care centers from Lehigh Valley Health Network. The transaction includes the offices at the Red School Lane campus, which feature an ambulatory facility offering primary care,...
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion
Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
Applications are now open for $2 million in grants through the NYC Women’s Fund
The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) announced the open application period for the fourth round of grants for the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre. The NYC Women’s Fund has...
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
NJ cardiologist sentenced for prescribing thousands of unnecessary opiate pills
A 60-year-old New Jersey cardiologist was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for prescribing thousands of Oxycodone pills to a patient and his wife without a medical reason, according to the Department of Justice.
Kushner Cos. receives approval for 107-key WAVE SPA Hotel at Pier Village development in Long Branch
Pier Village, located at the Jersey Shore’s oceanfront beach town of Long Branch, will soon have another hotel added to its community. Last week, Kushner Cos. said it received approval for the WAVE SPA Hotel — a to-be-built, 107-key hotel that will include a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor infinity pools, bar/restaurant and a rooftop sun deck. This property maximizes views to the Atlantic Ocean and has direct access to the beach.
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
OCEAN COUNTY: WARNING FOR NEW SYNTHETIC OPIOD BEGINNING TO EMERGE
DEA WARNS OF ANOTHER EMERGING SYNTHETIC OPIOID: ISOTONITAZENE (NITAZENE OR “ISO”). Like fentanyl, ISO is much more potent than heroin and morphine, leading to fatal overdoses; it is also being mixed into and marketed as other drugs to make drugs more potent and cheaper to produce. In powder...
Somerset County cardiologist sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawfully distributing thousands of oxycodone pills
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ – A Somerset County cardiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Wednesday. Raymond Catania, 60, of Warren Township previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to...
HCPO’s Efforts Result In 35-Year Sentence For Gang Member in 2015 Execution Style Murder
Seven years of hard work by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office have resulted in the sentencing of an MS-13 gang member for his role in a 2015, execution-style murder. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Newark, an MS-13 gang member was sentenced earlier this week...
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
