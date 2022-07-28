ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman trapped under van, seriously injured during vehicular assault in Tacoma, police say

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A 28-year-old woman went to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning in Tacoma after an argument between two men escalated into a vehicular assault that trapped the woman under a van, according to police.

The assault was reported at 4:27 a.m. at Tacoma Avenue South and South 7th Street, near the city’s Hilltop neighborhood, according to a Tacoma Police Department tweet. Officers went to the scene, where police said the argument between the men led to one deliberately driving at the other.

People experiencing homelessness have camped at that corner over the years , and police said the woman injured was in a tent when the driver ran it over. The man targeted by the driver had been staying in the same tent, according to police. Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the man was outside when the driver accelerated toward him, and he was able to get out of the way.

Tacoma firefighters freed the woman from under the van. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.

Police said the driver ran away, and no one has been arrested. The incident is being investigated.

A 28-year-old woman became trapped under a van and was seriously injured early Thursday during a vehicular assault in Tacoma, according to Tacoma Police Department. Police are investigating the assault. Tacoma Police Department

IN THIS ARTICLE
The News Tribune

