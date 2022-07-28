ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem, AZ

Anthem community hosts fundraising event for victims shot during jewelry store robbery

By Jodicee Arianna, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Anthem Rotary Club will host a fundraising event on Saturday for the two workers at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry who were shot on July 12 .

President-Elect of the Anthem Rotary Club, Joe Alvarez, said that the entire community of Anthem immediately wanted to help when news broke of the shooting at the jewelry store.

"The community is one that is very caring and very giving," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said that he and his wife were in the parking lot when police cars arrived at the jewelry store, located near West Anthem Way and North Gavilan Peak Parkway.

The Rotary Group will host a car wash and a blood drive, and sell "Anthem Strong" T-shirts during the event Saturday, at the Legends Bar and Grill (3655 W. Anthem Way # D115) in Anthem, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alvarez said Legends Bar and Grill will donate 50% of the proceeds from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to the victim's family.

"(The jewelry store) created a GoFundMe page and the initial request was $20,000 and within 96 hours the donations were raised to $50,000," said Alvarez. According to the GoFundMe page, over $40,000 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

Around 150 volunteers signed up to help on Saturday, Alvarez said.

"Every single dollar we raise will go to the family of the affected victims of Andrew Z," said Alvarez and added that the Rotary Club will be donating $2,500 as well.

Alvarez said Legend's Bar and Grill, Work Hard Play Hard Marketing, Waterproofing Services, Vitalant Blood Services, Boulder Creek High School Student Government and Interact Club and Boulder Creek High School Spirit Line team will be supporting the fundraiser Saturday.

What happened on July 12

Around 6 p.m. on July 12, video released by police shows two people dressed in all black wearing motorcycle helmets entering the jewelry store near West Anthem Way and North Gavilan Peak.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery and found one person in the store with a gunshot wound. That person is in stable but critical condition.

The sheriff's office said suspects Helen Simmons, 18, and Matthew Jones, 22, were taken into custody in California by the Huntington Beach Police Department after a police pursuit on July 16.

Jones is being held on a $1 million bond, while Simmons' bond was set at $500,000.

Reach Breaking News Reporter Jodicee Arianna at Jodicee.Harris@gannett.com . Support local journalism, subscribe to https://www.azcentral.com/ .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Anthem community hosts fundraising event for victims shot during jewelry store robbery

