Dutch oven cooking contest to be held at Crowder State Park

Inflatables to be offered at North Central Missouri Fair in lieu of carnival
North Central Missouri Fair officials have announced inflatables will be available at the fairgrounds in Trenton on three nights this week. Fair Board President Andy Burress reports with the assistance of CFM Insurance, the inflatables will be free of charge for people of any age to use. The inflatables will...
“Local Artists Showcase 14” to open August 23 at Dorris Rider Art Gallery
A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2022-2023 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 14” will open Tuesday, August 23rd, and run through October 7th. Regular hours at the Rider Art Gallery are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
Grace Fellowship Church in Newtown to hold “Back to School Bash”
Grace Fellowship Church in Newtown invites families of the Newtown-Harris School District to attend a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday, August 13th. The event is scheduled from 11 am until 2 pm. School supplies will be distributed and organizers are planning a block party, including free lemonade and hot dogs, a bounce house, outdoor games, and more.
Local business to be featured at Trenton Chamber of Commerce luncheon
An area pork business will be the topic of a presentation at a luncheon meeting later this month for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. Sam DeHaas will have a slide show presentation detailing the setup of Jayhawk Pork and plans for the facility on Highway 6 west of Trenton.
Princeton School District announces registration dates for students
New student registration information has been announced at the Princeton R-5 School District. Kindergarten through sixth-grade registration of new students began today. For 7th through 12th grades in Princeton, new student enrollment begins Monday, August 15th. Registration hours are from 9 am until 3 pm at each of the grade levels.
Obituary & Services: Dorothy Elaine (May) Speck-Brown
Dorothy E. Speck-Brown September 14, 1937 – July 29, 2022, Kansas City, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident– Dorothy “Elaine”, 84, passed away on the evening of July 29th, 2022 at Oxford Grand of Shoal Creek, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Elaine was born on Sept 14, 1937, in Browning, Missouri to Robert and Velma May. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1955 and was a longtime active member of the Tindall Christian Church.
Obituary & Services: Theresa A. McCarl
Theresa A. McCarl, 78, of Harrisonville, Missouri passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born on November 27, 1943, in Garnett, Kansas, to Martin Lutz and Opal Klinginsmith Lutz. Theresa’s family moved to the Laredo, Missouri area in 1946. She attended school in Laredo,...
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
Obituary & Services: John H. Warren, Jr
John H. Warren, Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness. John was born the son of John H. and Margaret (Utley) Warren on August 23, 1937. He was united in marriage to Mary Looney on March 21, 1958. John and Mary were married for 64 years.
BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
Above normal rainfall recorded during July, 2022 in Trenton, daily highs slightly below normal
The July weather summary included significantly above normal rainfall at the water plant in western Trenton where readings are taken for the National Weather Service. The six and four-tenths inches of rain(6.40) were more than two inches above normal for July 2.09 inches above normal to be exact. There were two daily precipitation records established during the month of July in Trenton. They were two and 31-hundredths inches (2.31 inches) on July 7th and one inch 34-hundredths (1.34 inches) on July 26th.
Obituary & Services: Addison Louise “Addie Lou” Crone
Addison Louise “Addie Lou” Crone was the daughter of Rick and Cindy Crone of Pattonsburg, Missouri. She was born on November 10, 2008, in Liberty, Missouri, and entered the loving arms of Jesus on July 27, 2022. Addie sincerely loved her mommy and daddy and her brother, Colton...
Many counties in northern Missouri are below the statewide average of 2.4% unemployment
The Grundy County unemployment rate has come down, compared to May of this year and June of last year. The latest information from the state shows unemployment in Grundy County is two point three percent, which is based on 97 receiving unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,248. In May, Grundy County stood at two point eight percent, and one year ago, the June rate was four percent.
Obituary & Services: Jo Katherine Miller
Jo Katherine Miller, age 87, a resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Jo was born the daughter of Matthew and Regina (Ball) Petesch on March 16, 1935, in Atchison, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Delbert Melvin Miller, Sr., on June 18, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2021. She worked as a machine operator for Plattners in North Kansas City, Missouri, Easy Plastic in Independence, Missouri, and also Modern Plastics in Richmond, Missouri, and Kansas City, Missouri. Jo was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri. She was also a member of the Sunflower Sams Camping Club of Kansas City, Missouri, for 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidering, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. Jo loved baking, especially for her family during the holidays.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Harrison County
A man from Fort Worth, Texas was arrested Sunday morning in Harrison County. Twenty-year-old Demorion Howard was taken into custody on a Texas warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s also accused of following to close. Howard was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in...
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Two injured in Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 35
Two Kansas City residents were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in Daviess County. Taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Lewis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie Dickson. Both received minor injuries. The northbound car was in...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
