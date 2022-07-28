Everything You Need To Know About Molly Yeh's New Cookware Line

www.mashed.com
Enlightened Wants To Replace The Choco Taco-Shaped Hole In Fans' Hearts
The internet blew up the day Klondike announced it would be discontinuing the Choco Taco. The beloved ice cream version of a taco was way ahead of its time, combining a thin taco shell-shaped waffle cone with ice cream, and lightly coated with chocolate and nuts. Fans reacted with about as much cool as melted ice cream, calling for the company's decision to be reversed or the rights sold to another company to continue producing the frozen treat.
Why Instagram Is So Divided Over Ina Garten's Salad
Ina Garten is nothing if not a polarizing figure. The chef and Food Network OG has been issuing cheery commands in the kitchen for years now, and her delicious recipes generally come with a classic cocktail, a toothy grin, and an empowering message or two ("How easy is that?"). It's enough to make you lose your lunch.
This Is The Most Unhealthy Cheese Sold In Grocery Stores
Most grocery stores have an unending stock of cheese; some varieties are sharp and full of flavor while others are soft and crunchy, and some other sets have nothing to offer but their smell. It might be quite astonishing to realize that cheese’s shape, feel, or smell does not determine its nutritional value.
The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Hilariously Explained Why Chefs Are Hot
"The Bear" is currently sitting pretty among the top watched TV shows, according to the most up-to-date IMDb charts — and for good reason. The show's protagonist, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, is played by Jeremy Allen White, who is also well known for his role as elder son Phillip "Lip" Gallagher on the dramedy series "Shameless" and military veteran Shrier on the thriller series "Homecoming." Carmy is a James Beard Award-winning chef who suddenly finds himself relocated to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's River North Italian beef shop after his brother Mikey dies.
39% Of Americans Agree On Which Sandwich Chain Is The Best
While some people might have opened their lunch box to a bland sandwich every day, the robust options of American sandwich chains appeal to customers who want variety. From that need to have freaky fast delivery to a refresh of old favorites, the choices could fill over a month of different sandwiches.
Rachael Ray Can't Get Enough Of The Goat That's Named After Her
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray may be known as the GOAT of family-friendly recipes, but she's now giving the phrase a whole new meaning with her newest furry friend. Earlier this month, Ray delighted fans when she highlighted farmer Kate Johnson and her herd of goats on the "Rachael Ray Show." Johnson's goat farm in Longmont, Colorado, is as famous for its artisan cheese as it is for its uniquely named animals, including one very special goat named Rachael Ray.
Why Olive Garden's Chicken Is Being Questioned
If someone mentioned the words "Olive Garden" to you, what would be the first thing you think of? Would you think of endless breadsticks, buttery and dripping in garlic salt? Bowls upon bowls of pasta in a variety of cream and tomato sauces? Trying to prove to your friends that you can conquer the Tour of Italy? While these are all indeed things that Olive Garden is well-known for, the Italian-styled restaurant also has many chicken dishes. Chicken Parmigiana, chicken Alfredo, and chicken and shrimp carbonara are among the many poultry-based options on Olive Garden's menu.
Tabasco Just Dropped Its First Merch Line For Your Grilling Parties
We now know that Beyoncé was referring to a baseball bat when she sang about having hot sauce in her bag (swag) in her song "Formation" (per The Verge), but carrying a bottle of a spicy condiment on one's person at all times seems like a wise idea, too. Hillary Clinton certainly seemed to think so in 2016, and so does Chrissy Teigen. Hot sauce enthusiasts have their preferred brands, but Tabasco is among the more well-known names.
TikTok Is Swooning Over A Miso Butter Flavor Bomb
Similar to parmesan and anchovy, miso is one of those ingredients that provides depth to your dish without being prominent or overpowering. It lends umami, a salty earthiness, to recipes. Miso is fermented soybeans and koji, mold cultivated from grains. Miso has been likely been used in Japan since the seventh century and can be found in different colors, with varying tastes and aromas, per Marukome. The lighter miso tends to be milder and sweeter than the caramel-colored versions, which can be pretty intense, per King Arthur Baking.
Are Fake Wedding Cakes A Thing Now?
A spectacular-looking wedding cake is often the centerpiece of an American wedding. But not many people know that the custom of wedding cake dates back to the Roman empire, where marriage ceremonies concluded with breaking a cake of wheat or barley over the bride's head to bring good fortune to the newlywed couple (per Gastronomica). While the popularity of wedding cakes steadily rose over time, the modern wedding cake as we know it now was first introduced in the 19th century. Over the last 100 years, this celebratory pastry has evolved from the traditional white icing version to bigger, fancier, and bolder designs.
Why Is It Cake? Judge Dan Ahdoot May Look Familiar
Netflix's "Is It Cake?" has quickly become a guilty pleasure for culinary enthusiasts. Inspired by the wildly popular internet trend of bakers showcasing hyper realistic cakes, the show features talented bakers from around the country working against the clock to craft realistic interpretations of everyday objects — made entirely out of cake.
31 August Recipes To Make Every Day This Summer, From Breakfast Through Happy Hour And Dessert
Summer isn't over yet, so take advantage in the kitchen.
Citrusy Elderflower Cordial Recipe
If you've never made a cordial, much less an elderflower cordial, you may wonder what, exactly, you're making ... and why. "Another name for cordial is squash. It's essentially just a concentrated sugary syrup that is flavored with fruits, spices, or plants that you add water to before drinking," explains recipe developer Jennine Bryant. "It's a great way to enjoy a flavored drink that you can make at home, and bottles of cordial tend to last much longer than, say, an opened bottle of cola, because you just use a little bit at a time."
Smoky Remoulade Sauce Recipe
This smoky remoulade sauce will make your fried food dipping dreams come true. While somewhat similar to an aioli or even In-N-Out's secret sauce, this mayo-based dip has a bit more heat and a touch more brininess. You will want to lick the bowl clean!. Recipe developer Molly Madigan Pisula...
An Artist's Rendition Of An Ina Garten Salad Is Turning Heads On Instagram
Correction 8/1/22: An earlier version of this story stated the artist's name as Jessica Kanelos Weiner; she is Jessie Kanelos Weiner. Ina Garten's food might look delicious, but is it art? The Barefoot Contessa has gifted her followers, viewers, and buyers of her cookbooks with many great recipes, such as Garten's signature meal of rack of lamb, orzo with roasted vegetables, and French apple tart for dessert. Then there are lighter dishes, such as Garten's take on Charlie Bird's Farro Salad.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Totally Divided On Its New Spicy Snack
Peanuts are a popular snack among kids and adults alike and can be a healthier salty treat than potato chips. According to Healthline, there are some body- and brain-boosting benefits to eating these pint-sized legumes. They provide a hearty helping of plant-based protein, which keeps you fuller for longer and helps build muscle, along with healthy fats. They're also a good source of many vitamins and minerals, including biotin, folate, magnesium, and vitamin E.
Homemade Choco Taco Recipe
When you think of Taco Tuesday, you probably think of beef, chicken, or pork wrapped in flour or corn tortillas. But here at Mashed, we're equal opportunists when it comes to taco time, and that means we love every kind of taco, whether it's the savory version, or something a little more sweet. Unfortunately, when Klondike made its July 2022 announcement that the brand would be discontinuing its much-loved Choco Taco, Taco Tuesdays suddenly lost some of their sweetness ... literally. But just because Klondike no longer produces the nutty, chocolatey, ice cream-filled, taco-shaped dessert, that doesn't mean you have to live without the concept. In fact, it's surprisingly easy to make your own at home.
Chocolate Strawberry Icebox Cake Recipe
When it comes to summer desserts, opting for something sweet and cold is the name of the game. And while ice cream and popsicles are perennial favorites, there's something to be said about a cold, no-bake cake. This delicious and easy chocolate strawberry icebox cake checks all the boxes for a tasty after-dinner treat — the light flavors of whipped cream and strawberries combine with the chocolate cookies to offer a fun twist on the idea of chocolate-covered strawberries. "This is a perfect dessert to serve to family and friends. Fruity and indulgent, it's a light dessert that isn't too sweet," says recipe developer Ting Dalton. "[It's] great for summer days and BBQs, [and] it also looks very pretty."
Cutwater Spirits Has A Refreshing New Offering For National Rum Day
Yes, like many other surprising National food and drink days, "National Rum Day" also exists. The summer day, which occurs on August 16, commemorates all things rum. The sweet beverage is 26% of Americans' go-to liquor and is a summer bar staple, according to a survey conducted by National Today's data science team.
