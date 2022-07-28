HalfSmoke opening Friday in Westfield Montgomery mall food court

bethesdamagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan Dijkhuizen
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Hyattsville (MD)
South of the University of Maryland at College Park, Hyattsville is a diverse, politically-liberal suburban city in the Gateway Arts District. Formed along the Rhode Island Avenue corridor, the Gateway Arts District is a long-term revitalization plan, in which public-private partnerships offer low rents and studio space for artists. The...
thezebra.org
Delicious New Things to Eat in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA – It appears that the heat wave of July has spawned a wave of openings in the ‘hood. As mentioned last month, we saw the grand openings of Wegman’s, Jollibee, and Frank Pepe’s New Haven Pizza. West End is now the place to eat. There are still lines at Pepe’s and Jollibee but don’t let that stop you. The food is great. By the way, if you haven’t visited Facebook group, Alexandria Dining Curbside — Inside and More, you can get there by using the new QR code. Enjoy the recommendations of fellow foodies as to where to find all the great places to dine in and around Alexandria.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethesdamagazine.com
Teenage party at vacant house in downtown Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors. Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. [Fox5]. Rockville...
weaa.org
Bladensburg police host ‘Summer Jam’ to celebrate students
BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people showed up at the Bladensburg Police Department’s Second Annual Summer Jam. “We just want to take time and celebrate them achieving a school year coming through a difficult time and COVID pandemic and just letting them know the community is behind them,” said Mayor Takisha James. […]
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the storage, fireplace and tree in the patio, obviously
This rental is located at 1820 T St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,495 / 1br – 590ft2 – Dupont 1BD Charmer with Patio, Fireplace & W/D (Dupont Circle) Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer!. 1820 T Street, NW #1, Washington, DC...
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
thezebra.org
Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!
Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Afro-Latino Festival Brings Food and Fun to Veterans Plaza
Crowds of people gathered at the Silver Spring Veterans Plaza to celebrate Carnival Nation’s Afro-Latino Festival on Sunday. The festival included a variety of food and clothing vendors, free dance lessons from Royalty Samba and Mayra Murillo, and live performances from bands such as Zeniza Allstarts and Jace. Carnival...
Nottingham MD
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
point2homes.com
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
WTOP
MetroAccess union goes on strike
A MetroAccess union strike on top of problems on the Red Line may complicate commutes in the D.C. region. Members at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 that were employed by Transdev voted roughly four weeks ago to begin a strike at the Hubbard Road Garage. That particular location, the union said, has been over 100 workers short “for over a year and a half.”
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 28 They call it The Tasting Room in Frederick for a good reason
On the 28th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor and Jenn left Hagerstown early to head to the fields of Antietam and a day in the vineyard. And then after lunch they discovered the beauty of downtown Frederick and a swirl of fun activity. Follow along all of...
Comments / 0